Carson Wentz Surgery Throws Wrench in ‘Colts FanDuel Fan Pass’ Promo

Posted on: August 2, 2021, 02:57h.

Last updated on: August 2, 2021, 03:18h.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz will miss the next five to 12 weeks after undergoing surgery today to repair his injured left foot.

Carson Wentz runs drills recently at training camp. The Indianapolis Colts quarterback will miss considerable time after undergoing surgery today on his left foot. (Image: Getty)

The Colts bet big on Wentz. The NFL team acquired the 28-year-old in the off-season from the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a 2021 third-round and 2022 conditional second-round draft pick.

Following the surprising retirement announcement by franchise QB Andrew Luck in 2019, the Colts managed a successful 2020 season with veteran Philip Rivers under center. Rivers led the team to an 11-5 campaign and a playoff berth, where the Colts lost to the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round.

Though Rivers retired in the off-season, oddsmakers still had the Colts with relatively short futures odds. Indianapolis was at 25/1 to win Super Bowl LVI, which is set for February 12, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Ca.

Following the Wentz acquisition, the Colts’ odds of winning the title were cut to 20/1. But now, with Wentz’s return unknown, oddsmakers are again altering their Indy lines. The Colts’ odds of winning the Super Bowl are currently at 30/1.

FanDuel Promo

Sports betting firm FanDuel and the Indianapolis Colts only recently announced a first-of-its-kind marketing agreement between a US professional sports franchise and sportsbook.

Dubbed the “Colts FanDuel Fan Pass,” the program gives Colts fans who purchase a four-game ticket package betting credit on FanDuel. For $200, people in Indiana will receive one Terrace Level ticket for four Colts home games at Lucas Oil Stadium. In addition, the customer will receive $100 in FanDuel credit.

Fans can choose from two bundles. The first group includes games against the Seattle Seahawks, Tennessee Titans, New York Jets, and New England Patriots. The other package features games against the Los Angeles Rams, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Las Vegas Raiders.

No position is more critical to an NFL team’s success than quarterback. And with Wentz out, BetMGM has the Colts’ season win over/under total at nine games. The lower expectations on the Colts’ 2021 season could result in less enthusiasm for the FanDuel promo.

Another Wentz Injury

Colts officials say Wentz’s injury is an old one, possibly stemming from his high school days. A broken bone in his left foot was diagnosed after Wentz rolled his ankle during practice yesterday.

Carson Wentz has battled injuries throughout his career. After leading the Eagles to an 11-2 record in 2017, Wentz’s season ended after sustaining an ACL injury to his left knee. Backup Nick Foles went on to lead the team to its first Super Bowl victory in franchise history.

The following year, Wentz went 5-6 before calling it quits for the season because of a back injury. In 2019, in his post-season debut, Wentz exited the game in the first quarter after a helmet-to-helmet collision with Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney. The Eagles lost, 17-9.

Last year, Wentz was benched in week 13 in favor of Jalen Hurts. Wentz led the league in interceptions thrown, total turnovers, and sacks received despite only playing 12 full games. Wentz sought a trade, which Philly granted in the off-season.