California’s Table Mountain Casino Explosion Leads to Burns, Worker Undergoes Surgeries

Posted on: January 20, 2022, 04:08h.

Last updated on: January 20, 2022, 04:08h.

A 19-year-old continues to recuperate after suffering second and third degree burns over half of his body while working at California’s Table Mountain Casino. It is unclear what led to the construction explosion which caused the injuries.

Eric Magallon, Jr., pictured above in recent photo. He was seriously injured during a casino construction explosion. (Image: KFSN)

Eric Magallon, Jr. was airlifted Monday to Fresno’s Community Regional Medical Center, according to KFSN, a local TV station. He quickly underwent six hours of emergency surgery. A second surgery took place on Tuesday due to a blood clot in a leg.

“He came in by helicopter and he was burned pretty badly,” Maria Magallon, the victim’s mother told the TV station. “At that time, we didn’t know how serious it was.”

He will be hospitalized for at least two months. In future months, he will have to undergo skin graft surgeries and physical therapy, KFSN said.

His back got the third-degree burns and he’s got some second, third-degree burns in his shoulder,” his mother added. “His leg is all bandaged up. It’s very swollen. His hands are wrapped up. They are completely mummified.”

He was working in the casino’s future food court area. It was revealed tests were being done on equipment when the explosion took place, the report said.

Incident Under Review

Cal Fire Fresno County was investigating the incident as of earlier this week. His mother reported he worked for a restaurant company known as Hobart. It is cooperating with authorities on the investigation.

In a statement to KFSN, Hobart confirmed that its employee was seriously injured on Monday.

On-site personnel mobilized first responders who immediately provided medical attention and transported the employee to a local hospital where he is receiving care,” a company statement added. “Safety is our top priority and our thoughts are with the employee and his family at this time.”

The casino is located in Friant, Calif. It is some 20 miles north of Fresno.

Fundraiser for His Newborn Son

Earlier this month, Eric Magallon welcomed a baby boy. It is his first child. His name is Tobias.

Maria Magallon organized a GoFundMe fundraiser to assist her son’s fiancee and the baby. As of Thursday, it had raised $3,240 of the $25,000 goal.

Many of our friends, family, and the kindest of humanity are offering to help them through these difficult moments,” she said on the fundraising site. “We appreciate everyone offering their help and thank you from the bottom our hearts for your offers to help!”

In 2019, Table Mountain Casino began the project to replace an older casino. The new complex will include a 110,000 square-foot gaming floor. New restaurants will be added. Also, being built is a 1,500-seat venue for special events.

When complete, it will include 600,000 square feet. Previously, there was 72,000 square feet, GV Wire, a Fresno-based news site, reported.