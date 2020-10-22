California Convict’s Gun Discharges During Pistol-Whipping Near Las Vegas Strip Casino: Police

Posted on: October 22, 2020, 02:43h.

Last updated on: October 22, 2020, 02:47h.

A man whose firearm went off during a pistol-whipping near a Las Vegas Strip hotel-casino had recently been released from prison on gun offenses, according to a published report.

Four people have been arrested in a recent gun incident on the Las Vegas Strip near the Planet Hollywood hotel-casino, seen in this file photo. (Image: Getty Images)

Police said Jonathan Rosales, 24, pistol whipped a man on a pedestrian bridge near the Planet Hollywood hotel-casino. This caused his handgun to discharge, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. No one was hit by the discharged round in the incident just before 1 am Monday.

Police learned during the investigation that Rosales had been released from a California prison two months before the gun incident in Las Vegas, the newspaper reported. Rosales is from South Central Los Angeles. Details regarding his California conviction were not immediately available.

Police said while they were getting personal information from Rosales, he “offered that he had been released from prison,” according to the newspaper.

“Upon a records check it was found that Rosales had a history of firearm-related offenses and had been released from prison less than two months ago,” police told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

‘Bunk Vegas Weed’

Police said the incident occurred when Rosales approached two men, asking if they wanted to buy marijuana. Rosales was with his girlfriend, 20-year-old Leslie Derrar, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

A man identified as Patelesio Togia, 22, told Rosales he didn’t want to buy any “bunk Vegas weed,” according to the newspaper.

After Rosales said he was from California and revealed he had a firearm, a man identified as Daniel Mikaele, 25, swung a fist at him, police said. Rosales began pistol-whipping Mikaele, which caused the firearm to discharge, according to the newspaper.

Rosales fled, changed clothes and later returned to the scene. Police arrested him at that time, the newspaper reported.

The others also were arrested and face various criminal charges.

The newspaper reported that Togia, a convicted felon from California, also had weapon. He was in possession a “ghost” gun lacking serial numbers, police said.

Stemming Violence on the Strip

This is the latest in a string of violent incidents on the Las Vegas Strip. Several people have been wounded in shootings at or near major hotel-casinos on the famous resort corridor and nearby tourist areas.

On Oct. 11, an eyewitness videotaped a man being shot in the leg during a possible drug transaction near the Miracle Mile Shops connected to Planet Hollywood, police said. The videotape is on the KSNV-TV website.

To stem the violence, police have stepped up their patrols in a program they refer to as Operation Persistent Pressure. The Nevada Highway Patrol is assisting in the effort.

Last Friday and Saturday, authorities seized 10 illegal firearms and made 110 arrests in this crackdown, according to KLAS-TV. Included in the arrest total were 38 felony bookings.

A police captain recently told county officials that “a good portion” of the recent violence is from out-of-state gang members and visitors.