Caesars Among Corrected Stocks with Most Upside Potential

Posted on: December 2, 2021, 10:40h.

Last updated on: December 2, 2021, 10:40h.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) is following other gaming equities lower as of late as fears about the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus punish travel and leisure names, but the casino operator could be offering significant upside as well.

The lobby at Caesars Palace is bustling. That could be a factor in the stock’s rebound. (Image: Travel Channel)

To be sure, once hot Caesars stock is ailing. It’s lower by 11.57 percent over the past week and off 26.4 percent from its 52-week high. A decline of 10 percent from a recent high is considered a correction while a drop of 20 percent is classified as a bear market. Those are ominous data points, but Caesars could snap out of its recent funk, according to some market observers.

CNBC recently screened for stocks that recently slipped at least 10 percent from 52-week highs with at least 70 percent “buy” ratings from analysts covering those names. Caesars checks those boxes.

Each stock on the list also has implied upside of more than 20% from their consensus target prices, which have all moved higher in the last month, indicating analysts have become even more bullish during the sell-of,” according to the financial news network.

Eighty percent of the analysts covering the Flamingo operator rate it the equivalent of a “buy” and price targets on the gaming name crept higher by 3.3 percent over the past month.

Plenty of Enthusiasm for Caesars Stock

Caesars trades around $88 at this writing, but the consensus price target on the stock is $138.38, implying upside of 57 percent from current levels. The Harrah’s operator is the only gaming equity on the CNBC list and the one with the most upside potential.

Some analysts agree Caesars offers significant appreciation opportunity. In a note out last month, B. Riley’s David Bain said the shares could rally to $191.

Renewed focus on margins is a plus for Caesars investors, because CEO Tom Reeg and his team developed a reputation for robust margin expansion while running Eldorado Resorts — the company that acquired Caesars last year. Data confirms they’re repeating that feat at “new Caesars.”

The operator is the second-largest on the Las Vegas Strip, and has a deep portfolio of regional assets, both of which are setting quarterly records. It’s also an emerging player in the fast-growing iGaming and sports betting segments. Sports wagering wasn’t legal outside of Nevada during the prior tapering scenario.

Catalysts for Caesars

With gaming equities battered and bruised, it might be difficult for some investors to see past near-term headwinds, but there rebound avenues for the group.

The broader casino stock complex is chock full of rebound candidates assuming the omicron variant proves to be not severe and doesn’t trigger widespread travel restrictions and shutdowns.

Specific to Caesars, the operator’s ability to continue boosting margins, cost-reduction efforts and an asset sale that’s likely to arrive early next year are among the factors that could spark a rebound in the downtrodden stock.