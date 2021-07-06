Caesars Palace to Welcome Guests with 15-Foot-Tall Augustus Caesars Statue

Posted on: July 6, 2021, 01:13h.

Last updated on: July 6, 2021, 01:13h.

Caesars Palace is totally renovating the Las Vegas Strip casino resort’s main entrance.

The Caesars Palace main lobby is set for a major renovation. The Strip casino’s operator, Caesars Entertainment, plans overhaul to lobby area, and include an Augustus Caesars statute. (Image: Business Insider)

The property operated by Caesars Entertainment announced today that the resort’s main casino and porte-cochere entrance will undergo a multimillion-dollar overhaul to create “an extravagant entryway.” Construction is slated to start in the coming days, and completed in time for New Year’s Eve.

The redesigned main entrance will be highlighted by a high dome ceiling and 15-foot-tall Augustus Caesars statue. The lobby will be flanked by two gaming pits and a new bar.

Caesars Palace brought a sense of grandeur to the Las Vegas Strip when it was built in 1966, and we’re proud to continue that legacy with a full reimagining of our main entrance,” explained Sean McBurney, regional president for Caesars Entertainment. “Completely rebuilding the front entrance of one of the world’s most iconic destinations is no small task, and we’re excited to get started and create a stunning new visual welcome for our guests.”

During construction, only Caesars Rewards Diamond and Seven Star members will be offered valet service at the main entrance off Las Vegas Boulevard. All other patrons seeking valet parking will need to use the Colosseum valet at the Caesars Palace parking garage off Frank Sinatra Drive.

Express hotel self-service kiosks will be available at all entrances.

Caesars Renovations

The new Caesars, formed by the reverse takeover of the casino giant by Eldorado Resorts last year, is investing heavily to update its portfolio.

In Atlantic City, state gaming regulators signed off on the Eldorado-Caesars merger, but in exchange for the new group committing to spend $400 million over three years to upgrade and renovate its three casino resorts. Phase one includes $170 million remodeling guestrooms and suites at Caesars and Harrah’s.

In Las Vegas, Caesars Entertainment recently finished its $200 million refreshing of Harrah’s. Last month, the Strip casino debuted its new purple exterior lighting. Inside, each of the property’s 2,542 rooms and suites were redesigned.

Now, Caesars Palace is undergoing work. Caesars did not specify a price tag for the entrance makeover.

Caesars did say that the main entrance will be entirely rebuilt from the ground up, resulting in an “arrival experience fit for a Caesar.”

Caesars Palace Ownership

Though Caesars Palace is operated by Caesars Entertainment, the physical building and land is owned by the casino company’s real estate investment trust (REIT) VICI Properties.

VICI was part of the former Caesars Entertainment’s corporate restructuring post-bankruptcy in 2017. Caesars pays VICI annual rent of $165 million to lease the property.

Caesars Palace features more than 8.5 million square feet, 3,980 hotel rooms, and 4,300-seat Colosseum theatre. VICI says the casino resort welcomes more than 27,000 visitors daily.