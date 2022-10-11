Caesars Entertainment Reveals Diversity Hiring Progress

Posted on: October 11, 2022, 12:18h.

Last updated on: October 10, 2022, 07:21h.

Caesars Entertainment is moving towards achieving its minority and racial/ethnic hiring goals targeted for implementation by 2025. That’s the claim the casino company’s latest “Corporate Social Responsibility” report shows.

A screenshot of the careers section of Caesars Entertainment’s website. The casino company wants to have 50% of its leadership roles held by women and people of color by 2025. (Image: Caesars Entertainment)

Caesars is one of the world’s largest casino operators. The Las Vegas-based gaming and hospitality firm has a market capitalization of more than $7.5 billion. And being one of the most recognized casino businesses in the US, Caesars has committed to being at the gaming industry’s forefront when it comes to hiring more diverse leaders and putting more women in leadership and executive capacities.

Caesars has set the goal of having females in 50% of its leadership roles, which consists of mid-level and senior management positions, by 2025. The company has also pledged to have 50% of those jobs occupied by people of color (POC) by the same year.

In its 2021-2022 Corporate Social Responsibility report, Caesars says women held 46% of mid-level roles at the end of 2021, while POC occupied 43% of leadership positions. Those rates are respectively up 1% and 3% from the previous year.

Not all of the diversity hiring data showed improvement. Women held 32% of senior leadership roles at Caesars as of January 1, 2022, which is down 3% from the 2020-2021 report.

Caesars’ diversity goals were formed in 2020, the first year Caesars Entertainment, Inc., reported as a combined company following the merger of Eldorado Resorts and the former Caesars Entertainment Corporation.

Women in the hospitality industry have long battled gender inequality when it comes to being promoted and making career advancements. Caesars directly employs more than 54,000 people.

Promoting From Within

Caesars Entertainment, along with the US gaming industry’s other power players, including Las Vegas Sands, MGM Resorts, and Wynn Resorts, have a shared commitment to hiring more women and more non-white men.

Caesars is seeking to promote more women and POC from within through the company’s Emerging Leaders Program.

“This program was launched to provide high-performing Team Members at the manager and director level the opportunity to expand their company knowledge and develop new skillsets. The year-long program focuses on professional development, networking, exposure, advancement, and diversity,” the Caesars Corporate Social Responsibility report detailed.

Team Members participated in the program in 2021, after which 15% were promoted to leadership roles by mid-year 2022, including nine women and nine people of color, demonstrating our inclusive approach to talent development across the company,” the report continued.

Caesars added that it’s “on a path to achieving full gender and racial parity across our organization.”

More Women Graduating College

Women in recent years bypassed men in terms of the percentage of US adults who hold a bachelor’s degree or higher.

As of last year, the Pew Research Center said 39% of females aged 25 and older in the US have at least a bachelor’s degree, compared to 37% of men. The disparity for adults aged 25 to 34 is larger at 46% of women to 36% of men.

The majority of Americans support efforts to promote gender equality in the workplace. A 2018 study by Pew Research concluded that nearly six in 10 American adults believe more women in corporate leadership roles would be a good thing.