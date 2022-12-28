Buffalo Bill’s Primm Finally Open Again After Lengthy COVID-19 Closure

Posted on: December 27, 2022, 08:33h.

Buffalo Bill’s Resort & Casino in Primm, Nevada reopened last Friday following after a more than two-year closure forced by the coronavirus pandemic.

Buffalo Bill’s Resort & Casino in Primm, Nevada . The venue reopened last week following a long coronavirus closure. (Image: YouTube)

In March 2020, all Nevada gaming venues were temporarily shuttered due to COVID-19 mandates. By 2021, the bulk of those properties reopened, but a small number did not. Buffalo Bill’s was part of that group, but it avoided the ominous fate of permanent closure, which some casinos in the state did not. Now the property that’s near the California/Nevada border is open and aiming for a resurgence.

Primm Valley Resorts is proud to have the reels spinning again at Buffalo Bill’s full time! We will continue add to our multi- million dollar upgrades in 2023,” according to a Dec. 24 tweet from Primm Valley Resorts.

That entity is controlled by Affinity Gaming. In addition to Buffalo Bill’s, Primm Valley Resorts runs its namesake venue and Whiskey Pete’s in the stateline town of Primm. Whiskey Pete’s is open for business, but there’s internet chatter about the future of the Primm Valley Resort with some speculation indicating a permanent closure is possible.

Buffalo Bill’s Bouncing Back

The new year could be an opportunity for Buffalo Bill’s to reengage Primm locals as well as test the waters in terms of luring travelers from California on I-15 on their way to Las Vegas.

“Located 25 minutes south of Las Vegas on Interstate 15 at the Southern Nevada/California state line, the hotel offers two towers with over 1,200 guest rooms and suites, a Buffalo-shaped swimming pool, amusement rides, live entertainment at the Star of the Desert Arena, and great dining at Denny’s, Panda Express, or Cucas Mexican Food,” according to the operator’s website.

The arena is being enhanced with the aim of attracting 20-25 concerts per year. Not all of the restaurants will immediately, but media reports suggest the goal is to have six or seven ready for customers in the coming months.

Affinity Gaming Background

Affinity owns Buffalo Bill’s, Rail City Casino, Silver Sevens and Primm Valley Resort and Whiskey Pete’s in Nevada. It also owns the Lakeside Hotel Casino in Iowa and the Mark Twain Casino and St. Jo Frontier Casino in Missouri.

In addition to its Nevada, Iowa, and Missouri permits, Affinity has a license to operate in Florida, and previously held licenses in eight states, including Colorado, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Mississippi, Indiana, Louisiana, and Arizona.

In terms of generating visits to its casinos, particularly among Las Vegas locals, Primm has an enviable card to play. Just over the stateline is a California Lottery store, which has a track record of attracting Las Vegas residents whenever Mega Millions and Power Ball jackpots swell.