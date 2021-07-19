Britney Spears Says No More Stage Shows Until She’s Free From Her Father

Legendary pop star Britney Spears spoke freely on Instagram over the weekend to say that she won’t be returning to a stage in Las Vegas – or anywhere, for that matter – as long as her father maintains a role in the conservatorship that’s managed her affairs and life for the last 13 years.

Britney Spears, seen here performing at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas during her Piece of Me residency, said in an Instagram post over the weekend that she would not perform live as long as her father had control of her conservatorship. (Image: Celebzz.com)

The lengthy and at times profane Instagram post came in response to posters criticizing Spears showing off dance moves from her house rather than highlights from her old concert tours.

Look, I’m not gonna be performing on any stages anytime soon with my dad handling what I wear, say, do, or think 🚫🙅🏼‍♀️ 🚫!!!!” Spears said on the social media site Saturday. “I’ve done that for the past 13 years.”

As of 11:30 pm ET Sunday, Spears’ post received more than 1.9 million likes and 127,000 comments.

A California court placed Spears, 39, under a conservatorship in January 2008 after she was hospitalized and placed on an involuntary hold at the UCLA Medical Center’s psychiatric ward. It became permanent in October of that year, which meant it would not end until the court found she made a full recovery.

Her father, Jamie Spears, has been in control of that arrangement, which includes her personal and professional lives as well as her financial dealings, for most of the time.

The conservatorship has garnered increased attention this year thanks to a documentary about it and court hearings on the matter. Last month, Spears gave emotional testimony in a Los Angeles courtroom about her life under it.

Last Wednesday, the court allowed Spears to choose her counsel in an attempt to end the conservatorship.

A New Britney Show Won’t Be Free

Spears had one of the most successful Las Vegas musical residencies in the town’s history. The singer’s “Piece of Me” show ran for four years at Planet Hollywood, and according to USA Today, it grossed $138 million over its 250-show run.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that the final show on Dec. 31, 2017, grossed at more than $1.17 million, a single-show residency record.

Plans for another residency in 2019, this time at Park MGM, were canceled.

Earlier this month, a concert industry trade magazine executive told the Los Angeles Times said a Spears return to the stage could be a massive worldwide event.

“I can’t speak to all the noise around her, but Britney Spears is an untapped goldmine as a touring artist,” said Ray Waddell, president of Oak View Group, which owns Pollstar. She could go out now and do $250-$350 million ticket sales on tour, and that’s conservative.”

Post Sparks Memories of Vegas Show

In the same post, Spears recounted what it was like for her at times while in Vegas.

“I’d much rather share videos – YES from my living room – instead of onstage in Vegas, where some people were so far gone they couldn’t even shake my hand and I ended up getting a contact high from weed all the time… which I didn’t mind, but it would have been nice to be able to go to the mother (expletive) spa,” she said.