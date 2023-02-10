Boston Celtics Guard Jaylen Brown Out Indefinitely, All-Star Game in Doubt

Jaylen Brown, starting point guard from the Boston Celtics, is expected to miss the All-Star Game due to the unfortunate injury. He’s out indefinitely with a facial fracture, but the Celtics have a deep bench and should be able to withstand Brown’s absence.

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (left), seen here catching an elbow from teammate Jayson Tatum in a game against the Philadelphia 76ers, could miss multiple weeks with a facial injury. (Image: Getty)

The Celtics were missing three key players in a divisional game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday evening, before Brown exited the game late in the first half with an injury. Point guard Marcus Smart missed the previous seven games due to a sprained ankle. Center Robert Williams III is also nursing a sprained ankle, and big man Al Horford sat out due to knee soreness.

Brown did not play in the entire second half, but the short-handed Celtics still defeated the 76ers by 17 points in a 116-99 victory.

Tatum and Brown in Freak Collision

Brown collided with Celtics forward Jayson Tatum late in the second quarter. With less than two minutes to go in the first half, Brown missed a 3-point shot from the corner and chased down the rebound. Tatum also went after the ball but didn’t see Brown. During the collision, Brown caught an errant elbow from Tatum and fell to the hardwood.

We both went for the rebound, collided, just a freak accident,” said Tatum. “I feel terrible. So, I just hope he’s going to be all right.”

“He was quiet,” said teammate Malcolm Brogdon. “He was in a lot of pain. Just told him to feel better.”

Brown exited the game and went to the locker room. The Celtics updated his injury as a facial contusion. He missed the second half and did not return to the game.

Brown underwent testing on Thursday, and he was diagnosed with a facial fracture. He will meet with specialists on Friday to determine the length of his recovery. In the meantime, he’s out indefinitely, and most likely will miss All-Star Game next weekend.

Brown has been named to the All-Star Game for the second time in the last three seasons. He averaged a career-best 26.5 points and 7.0 rebounds per game this season. He was also shooting a career-high 48.7% from the floor, even though he struggled with a career-low 33.1% from 3-point range.

Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum collide towards the end of the half and JB heads to the locker room #PHIvsBOS pic.twitter.com/Kf1Yn0Z7pO — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) February 9, 2023

Deep Bench in Beantown

The Celtics have a trio of guards ready to fill in for Brown until he recovers from his injury. Brogdon and Derrick White are already major contributors, but the Celtics also have Payton Pritchard in reserve.

White started 47 games this season averaging 10.9 points and 3.5 assists per game. He’s also shooting 38% from 3-point range.

Brogdon, in his first season with the Celtics, settled into his role as the sixth man. He’s the team’s third-best scorer averaging 14.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game. He leads the Celtics in 3-point shooting with an impressive 45.6% from downtown.

Pritchard, a third-year point guard from Oregon, averages 4.5 points per game this season. His playing time decreased after the Celtics added Brogdon in the offseason, but he has a chance to get a boost in playing time with Smart and Brown out. He shot 41% from 3-point range in his first two seasons with the Celtics, but connected on only 33% of his treys this season.

After their victory over the 76ers, the Celtics retained first place in the Eastern Conference with the best record in the NBA at 39-16. They also held on to first place in the Atlantic Division and opened a four-game lead over the 76ers (34-19).

The Celtics are the consensus favorite to win the 2022-23 NBA championship after the trade deadline expired on Thursday afternoon. The Celtics are +350 odds to win the title, according to an update by DraftKings. They’re also +150 odds to win the Eastern Conference in back-to-back seasons and return to the NBA Finals.

The Celtics are -2500 odd to win the Atlantic Division, and the 76ers are their closest rival at +800 odds.