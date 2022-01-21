BetMakers Tech, Codere, Raketech See New Appointments This Week

Posted on: January 21, 2022, 12:05h.

Last updated on: January 21, 2022, 01:13h.

Former Caesars Entertainment exec Christian Stuart joins BetMakers Tech as CEO for North America

BetMakers Technology announced today that Christian Stuart, seen in a photo above, will be their new CEO.

Christian Stuart is now the head of BetMakers Technology Group’s North America division. The former Caesars Entertainment executive has been appointed as CEO of the horserace betting solutions provider. He will be responsible for overseeing BetMakers expansion in North American markets.

Stuart joins BetMakers after spending more than 11 years with Caesars. There, he was responsible for Caesars Sports, as well as online gaming. He has also served in a variety of roles at the company during his tenure, including chief of staff for interactive entertainment and chief of staff for the CEO’s office, chief marketing officer, and senior vice president for the Las Vegas area.

Before that, Stuart worked for Caesars EMEA for three years. He was initially the group head of planning and analysis, and then was operations director at Empire, Golden Nugget, and Emerald Casino Resorts. His first role in the gaming industry was as a regional director for planning and analysis at Harrah’s New Orleans.

TAB NZ appoints Mike Tod new CEO of the gaming company

TAB NZ has named Mike Tod its new CEO. Mark Stewart, chairman of the company’s Board of Directors, stated that Tod will assume the role on March 21.

Tod is a graduate of Harvard Business School’s Advanced Management Program and its Sustainability Leadership Program. He has held senior positions at TVNZ, Fonterra, and Air New Zealand, as well as the Commonwealth Bank of Australia. He was a member of MasterCard’s Asia Pacific Advisory Board and is a director at Queenstown Airport. He also advises Live Ocean Racing.

The new appointment will finalize the transition of the New Zealand Racing Board and the Racing Industry Transition Agency to TAB NZ.

Malene Mølgaard is the new CEO of Danke Spil’s lottery division

Danske Lotteri Spil has appointed Malene Molgaard its new director to replace Pernille Mehl, who resigned last year. Mehl had held the position for seven years and left to be the CEO of a tech company.

Molgaard will join Danske Spil’s lottery division after seven years at Scandinavian insurance company Tryg. She was part of the commercial team that optimized and developed digital channels for all Tryg customers. This included business development, sales support, and CRM.

Molgaard will assume her new role by May 1, 2022.

Per Hedén named Chief Product Officer at Swintt

Swintt has added new strengths to its senior management team. Per Heden has been named the gaming development company’s full-time chief product officer.

Heden is a senior manager with more than 10 years of experience, including responsibility for IT and marketing. He has worked in various sectors, such as health tech, eCommerce, data management, and online gambling.

Heden’s experience in iGaming included a two-year stint at Yggdrasil Gaming as the chief product officer and a tenure at GAN as a senior strategic consultant. He was initially employed by Swintt in a similar consulting position in October 2021, but has now been made full-time CPO.

Heden’s main responsibilities involve developing new ways to improve the user experience across all future Swintt-produced games. He also has responsibility for building out a product team with top talent and optimizing product processes.

Raketech adds new managing directors to fuel growth in Malta and North America

Raketech has added Danielle Parsons and Ian Hills as new managing directors for its North American and Malta business units, respectively. The media publisher has reorganized its senior management ranks in order to meet its 2022 commercial goals. This is to help it grow its media network across multiple regulated online gaming markets.

Ian Hills has joined Raketech as Malta MD from Blexr Media, where he held the leadership roles of head of finance & commercial planning from 2019 to 2021. He will oversee the day-to-day operations at Raketech’s Malta Headquarters, supporting international teams in achieving their strategic objectives.

Raketech appointed Parsons to oversee the expansion of its North American media business. Parsons comes to Raketech from US iGaming systems provider GAN, where she was previously senior director of product partnerships.

Parsons will be tasked with overseeing the performance of Raketech’s US media portfolio that was enlarged in 2021, taking control of the leading US sports tipster communities of Winnersandwhiners.com, Statsalt.com and Pickpapa.com.

PressEnter adds David Plumi as Managing Director for Spain and Latin America

PressEnter Group has tapped David Plumi as its Spanish-speaking market regional managing director. This is in an effort to strengthen the position of the iGaming operator within Spanish-speaking territories.

Plumi’s new role is to build Spanish and LatAm teams and ensure that the brand and business are ready for launch in every market. This includes 21.com and JustSpin, as well as NeonVegas, NitroCasino, UItraCasino and the newly launched RapidCasino.

Plumi was previously the managing director for Spain at Betsson Group. Prior to that, he was the head of VIP/CRM at Stars Group.

Christopher Bell nominated as non-executive chairman for Codere

Christopher Bell has been nominated as the new non-executive chairman of the board of Nueva Codere, Grupo Codere business identity following the takeover by shareholders. Bell has an extensive history in corporate governance in the gambling industry. He was a board member of Ladbrokes PLC after the breakaway of the former betting company from Hilton Hotels. Bell was appointed to the position of Group CEO of Ladbrokes in 2006 and served a four-year leadership tenure with the bookmaker.

The Nueva Codere shareholders’ general meeting will vote on the candidacy. It is scheduled for February 7. This meeting will resolve the construction of a new board of directors that will promote the new business plan for the company.