Betfred at Mohegan Sun Sportsbook in Las Vegas Set to Open Thursday

Posted on: February 6, 2023, 06:48h.

Last updated on: February 6, 2023, 07:13h.

The newest sportsbook in Nevada will open before the Super Bowl.

The video wall of the Betfred at Mohegan Sun Sportsbook at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Las Vegas. On Monday, Betfred announced the sportsbook would hold its grand opening on Thursday. (Image: Betfred)

Betfred has announced that its brick-and-mortar location at the Mohegan Sun Las Vegas, an off-Strip casino inside Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, will open on Thursday. The venue will be called Betfred at Mohegan Sun Sportsbook, as most employees who will work there will be employees of the Connecticut-based casino operator.

The announcement comes less than two weeks after the Nevada Gaming Commission approved a license for Betfred, which first entered into an agreement with Mohegan to manage the sportsbook. At that time, Betfred officials said they expected to open the book before this weekend’s Super Bowl.

After a long regulatory process, we are thrilled to finally open the doors of the Betfred at Mohegan Sun Sportsbook,” Betfred Founder and Chairman Fred Done said in a statement. “This facility means so much to me and the entire Betfred team as we enter into the Nevada market, the sports betting capital of the world, ready to wow sports fans with a leading, modern facility at Mohegan Casino Las Vegas.”

Done started Betfred in the UK more than 50 years ago. The company has more than 1,400 locations across the Atlantic.

Former Football Star to Place First Bet

To celebrate the grand opening, Betfred will have Ickey Woods place the first wager at the sportsbook. Woods was an iconic football player for the Cincinnati Bengals, although injuries shortened his career. He helped lead the Bengals to the Super Bowl in his rookie season and became popular for his “Ickey Shuffle” touchdown dance.

In Ohio, the Bengals are the sports betting partner for Betfred, which has an online license in the Buckeye State.

Woods also has a Las Vegas connection, as the Bengals drafted him out of UNLV. Woods still holds team records even after he left the program more than 35 years ago.

Besides Nevada and Ohio, Betfred also offers either retail or online sports betting (or both) in Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Louisiana, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Washington state.

Betfred Also Partners with Golden Knights

On the heels of gaining licensure in Nevada, Betfred also inked a new partnership. Last week, the operator became an official sports betting partner of the NHL’s Vegas Golden Knights.

Betfred will sponsor fan contests during intermissions of some Golden Knights home games. In addition, Betfred will have its logo placed on the rink’s boards, as well as on LED signs across T-Mobile Arena. The company also will be included in the team’s official broadcasts and other communications. That includes becoming part of the rotation for dedicated virtual board advertisements that are part of the team’s televised games.

“As a Las Vegas-based company preparing to open our first hometown sportsbook in partnership with Mohegan Casino Las Vegas at the Virgin Hotel Las Vegas, we’re very excited to be partnering with the hometown Vegas Golden Knights,” said Bryan Bennett, Betfred’s US COO. “We look forward to growing our business here and supporting Las Vegas hockey in the process.”