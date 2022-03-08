Betcris Increases European Focus Following New Polish Sponsorship Deals

Posted on: March 8, 2022, 08:31h.

Last updated on: March 8, 2022, 09:45h.

Betcris has long been a leading sports betting operator in Latin America. It set its sights on Europe last year, and is capitalizing on its position in Poland with two new sponsorships.

Artsem Karalek of Poland’s Lomza Vive Kielce handball team goes in for the score. The team recently signed a new sponsorship deal with gaming operator Betcris. (Image: EHFTV)

Betcris established itself as the go-to sportsbook in Latin America well before the online sports betting rush arrived. It continued to grab new markets across the entire region, ultimately becoming the exclusive partner of the NFL and MLB.

Now, seven months after opening its new offices in Poland, Betcris has inked two sponsorship deals. Its agreements with the Polish handball team Lomza Vive Kielce and volleyball team Asseco Resovia Rzeszow (ARR) will support its expansion efforts in the country. It will also help it gain more recognition in the European market.

Betcris Ready for Global Expansion

Betcris and the sports teams held a press conference on February 28 to unveil the new Vive Kielce partnership. Its high-profile presence in the handball industry will give Betcris substantial branding opportunities in Poland, as well as in Europe.

Betcris will be the team’s main sponsor, as well as its Official Betting Sponsor. Vive Kielce has won the Champion of Poland tournament 18 times. It is also the 2016 European Handball Federation Champions League winner. The team is the only one from Poland to achieve this feat, according to the Betcris press release.

During the process of selecting the proper sports organization to start cooperation with, there were taken into consideration many different key factors and VIVE Kielce represents absolutely all of them: prestigious and highly recognizable brand, multiple champion titles and international sports achievements, finally fantastic business with marketing know-how,” said Betcris Poland board member Jacek Jakubowski.

On March 1, Betcris presented its arrangement with (ARR). The operator is now the team’s official sponsor, and will receive TV placement and brand recognition with the club’s activities. ARR has won the Champion of Poland title seven times and the Polish SuperCup once.

Betcris Makes a Splash in Poland

Betcris may be new in Poland, but it is already establishing itself as a leader. This past January, it was nominated three times and won two awards during the Betting Awards Gala, best esports betting odds and debut of the year. The annual Polish event was held at the InterContinental Hotel Warsaw.

The Betting Awards Gala is organized by Legalni Bukmacherzy, a group that includes local gambling experts and affiliates. The event brought together representatives from Polish betting leaders to appreciate all the efforts made in developing the country’s gaming industry.

More Than Sports Betting

Although Betcris has its roots in sports betting, it, like many operators, has expanded to include an online casino. It has several years in the segment and continues to add new options for its users.

Recently, Betcris signed a new agreement with Argentinian games developer Vibra Gaming. It will add new slot and video bingo content to its iGaming platform to all of the Latin American jurisdictions where Betcris is active.

We work to lead the online sports betting and entertainment industry and if we want to grow in all business areas, we need original and quality content. That is why we are happy to have the attractive catalog offered by Vibra Gaming.” asserts Betcris CEO JD Duarte.

Betcris isn’t stopping at Poland. It previously announced plans to expand to other European countries, but hasn’t specified which will be next.