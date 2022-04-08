Betclic Adds Oryx Gaming Content to Its Portuguese Portfolio

Posted on: April 8, 2022, 07:06h.

Last updated on: April 8, 2022, 07:06h.

Oryx Gaming is expanding its global footprint. The Bragg Gaming Group-owned iGaming content provider is adding its content to Betclic’s library.

Oryx Gaming participates in a recent gaming expo. The company continues to expand its footprint, most recently adding Portugal. (Image: Gaming America)

Online gaming continues to be big business in Portugal. The country’s iGaming market is forecast to be worth around $307 million this year, which is attracting more attention.

Betclic already had a solid presence in the country, but is going to add more content to try to secure a greater market position. This is where Oryx Gaming and its content portfolio enter the picture.

Oryx Signs with Betclic

Betclic has tapped Oryx to provide its content package, per a Bragg Gaming press release from yesterday. It marks the seventh European country Oryx now serves and comes with a growing content portfolio to respond to increased competition in the Portuguese market.

Oryx offers exclusive iGaming content through a complete turnkey solution. The Oryx Hub distribution platform simplifies the onboarding process and gives operators a full array of options, including player account management, operational management and marketing solutions.

We see great potential in the Portuguese market, where online slot play is performing at a high level and continues to grow. Our content will be a great addition to online casino lobbies and will provide a fun experience to local players,” stated Bragg Chief Commercial Officer Chris Looney.

The content provider secured several recent content deals that will fortify its portfolio. It added Blue Guru Games, an independent games developer, in February. Earlier this month, it also signed a distribution agreement with Gamomat, an online slots developer.

The terms of the partnership between Betclic, which recently teamed up with Playson, weren’t revealed. The operator has a large European footprint, which could facilitate further Oryx expansion in the future.

Oryx Continues to Ramp Up Operations

Oryx has been on a roll lately and isn’t slowing down. It has signed a number of new agreements in various regions across the globe recently. All will allow it to capitalize on the strength and growth of key markets.

This past January, Oryx signed a deal with Novibet that gave it access to the online gaming market in the UK. With one of the larger online gaming markets in Europe, projected to be $5.9 billion this year, the UK is a must-have for any gaming company.

In March, Oryx gained a place in Italy’s online gaming market, the second-largest in Europe. It signed an agreement with iGaming operator Microgame, which powers several online casinos in Italy.

At the end of March, Oryx went live in the Bahamas. It signed a content agreement with Island Luck, the largest online gaming operator in the country. That entry was made possible following approval by the Gaming Board for the Bahamas.

In addition, Oryx also teamed up with Evoplay recently. Evoplay has a suite of 50 slot products and 12 instant games, all of which are available through the Oryx Hub. The arrangement includes operations in Malta, Croatia, Romania, Serbia and other countries.