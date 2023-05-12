Anthony Davis Expects to Play for Los Angeles Lakers in Game 6

Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis sustained a head injury in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Golden State Warriors. The Lakers said Davis cleared concussion protocol and he’s currently listed as probable for Game 6 against the Warriors.

Forward LeBron James and center Anthony Davis from the Long Angeles Lakers are one win away from reaching the Western Conference Finals. (Image: Getty)

Davis took an accidental shot to the head in Game 5 midway through the fourth quarter. He battled Warriors center Kevon Looney for a potential rebound after D’Angelo Russell drove the basket for a layup.

Training staff whisked Davis away in a wheelchair after his injury. Although Davis exited the game and never returned, he was not diagnosed with a concussion.

Obviously, everyone saw he took a shot to the head, but he seems to be doing really good already,” said Lakers head coach Darvin Ham.

Prior to his injury, Davis contributed 23 rebounds and nine points in the loss. During the conference semifinals, Davis averaged 22.4 points, 13.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.2 blocks, and 1.4 steals per game against the Warriors.

Through 11 postseason games, Davis is the Lakers’ second-best scorer averaging 21.5 points per game. He’s also adding 13.5 rebounds, 3.4 blocks, 2.6 assists, and 1.4 steals per game in 11 playoff games with the Lakers.

Lakers Seek to Put Away the Warriors… Again

The Lakers were up 3-1 against the defending champion Warriors, but missed a chance to knock them out. The Warriors won Game 5 at home in San Francisco, 121-106, to stave off elimination and force a Game 6.

The Lakers host Game 6 at home in Los Angeles with a second chance to knock out the Warriors. The Lakers are just one game away from locking up a spot in the Western Conference Finals.

During his illustrious career, LeBron James has never squandered a 3-1 lead in the playoffs. His teams are 17-0 and win the series when they have a 3-1 advantage.

The Warriors will attempt to become only the 14th team in NBA history to erase a 3-1 deficit. They were the last team to pull off the rare feat during the 2016 Western Conference Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

I have a lot of confidence we can come back in this series,” Curry told reporters after Game 5. “And until otherwise, we stay in that kind of mindset.”

The Lakers are the favorite to win the series at -235 odds, according to DraftKings. The Warriors are down 3-2, and they’re +195 odds as a long shot to rally back and win two more games.

FiveThirtyEight predicts that the Lakers have a 72% chance to win the series, and the Warriors have a 28% chance to pull off a comeback. According to their championship projections, the Lakers have a 9% chance to win the title with a 26% chance to reach the NBA Finals. The Warriors have a 6% chance to defend their championship and win again, and they have a 13% chance to return to the NBA Finals.

Andrew Wiggins Questionable for Game 6

While Davis has gotten most of the attention due to his head injury, Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins is nursing a ribs injury. The Warriors listed Wiggins as questionable heading into Game 6.

Wiggins sustained a costal cartilage fracture late in Game 5 when he attempted to box out James on a rebound. In Game 5’s victory, Wiggins scored 25 points despite the ribs injury.

In five games this series, Wiggins contributed 16.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game. He knocked down 37.7% of his 3-point attempts.

Wiggins appeared in only 37 games during the regular season. He sat out earlier in the season with a left foot injury and abductor strain, and he missed the last quarter of the season while attending to his ill father. Wiggins returned to the team before the start of the playoffs.

Wiggins was a vital part of last season’s championship team. He emerged as the Warriors best lockdown defender. During this series, Wiggins was tasked with guarding James.

The Warriors played most of the season without Wiggins in the rotation, so they at least have experience without him. Power forward Jonathan Kuminga would see an uptick in playing time if Wiggins in unavailable. Kuminga averaged 9.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists during the regular season.

Shooting guard Moses Moody saw increased playing time against the Lakers this season. The second-year player averaged only 4.8 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 0.8 assists in 63 regular season games, but he’s recently earned the trust of head coach Steve Kerr. Moody could also fill in for Wiggins if he’s unavailable in Game 6.

Betting the Lakers and Warriors in Game 6

Oddsmakers established the Lakers as a -2 favorite at home at Crypto.com arena in Game 6. The line has most a half-point in their favor, and the Warriors are currently +2.5 road underdogs.

The Lakers are 47-46-1 overall against the spread (ATS), which includes the postseason. The Lakers are 7-4 ATS in the playoffs this season.

Through 13 playoff games, the Warriors are only 5-8 ATS. They’re have an overall losing ATS record at 44-49-1 which includes the regular season.

The Warriors are in a tough spot because they’re an atrocious road team. They were 11-30 on the road in the regular season and had the fourth-worst away record in the NBA. Out of all 16 playoff squads, the Warriors posted the worst road record in the regular season.

In this year’s playoffs, the Warriors are 2-4 on the road this season. They dropped both games in Los Angeles this series with a 30-point blowout in Game 3, and a three-point squeaker in Game 4.

The Lakers are +450 odds to win the 2022-23NBA championship, and only the Boston Celtics (+160) and Denver Nuggets (+240) have better odds. The Warriors are +1000 odds to win back-to-back championships.

The top-seeded Nuggets secured a spot in the Western Conference Finals after they knocked out the Phoenix Suns last night. The Suns struggled without injured point guard Chris Paul and were eliminated in six games.

The Nuggets are the betting favorite to win the Western Conference at -135 odds. The Lakers are +150 odds to win the west and lock up a spot in the 2023 NBA Finals. The Warriors are +475 odds to win the conference in consecutive seasons.