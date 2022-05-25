Andrew Rhodes Moves to Full CEO of UK Gambling Commission

Posted on: May 25, 2022, 09:57h.

Last updated on: May 25, 2022, 10:14h.

Andrew Rhodes no longer has to carry the “interim” in front of his title as chief executive of the UK Gambling Commission (UKGC). The gaming regulator officially designated him its CEO today.

Andrew Rhodes is transitioning from interim chief executive to permanent CEO of the UKGC. This will give him more stability to oversee the regulator. (Image: UKGC)

Rhodes has been the interim chief executive of the UKGC since late last year. He joined the commission in 2021, originally for an 18-month term. This followed a number of senior roles at public and private sector organizations. Among these were Swansea University, the Department for Work and Pensions, the Food Standards Agency, and the DVLA.

After Neil McArthur suddenly resigned in March of last year, the UKGC needed someone to fill his shoes. So, Sarah Gardner slipped them on for a few months before then-UKGC Chairman Bill Moyes brought in Rhodes.

A New Era of British Gambling

Now, as permanent managing director of the commission, Rhodes will continue to work closely with Chairman Marcus Boyle. Boyle is another recent addition, taking over for Moyes last September.

The Board of Commissioners and the UKGC’s senior management team will work together to ensure that the gaming industry in Britain is strongly and effectively regulated, according to a UKGC statement. They will also continue the commission’s program of engaging stakeholders with consumers, industry, parliamentarians and people with “lived experiences.”

There was never really any doubt that Rhodes would receive a permanent appointment. The announcement of the UKGC’s approval has been building since January, and the commission hasn’t found a reason to go in a different direction.

Typically, when a business gives someone an “interim” title, it is because they are still searching for a permanent replacement or is reorganizing. However, in the UKGC’s case, Rhodes maneuvered himself into a position that would have made it virtually impossible for someone else to take over.

Rhodes has been present for a significant portion of the process of the government’s gambling law reform. A white paper on the subject is due within the coming weeks. It will possibly mark some of the biggest changes in the UK’s gambling industry.

Rhodes has also had a role in the UK National Lottery debacle. The UKGC now faces a lawsuit by Camelot after the regulator handed the lottery over to Allwyn Entertainment.

UK Gambling Entering the Unknown

Both Rhodes and Boyle, long-time executives in their first year as the heads of the UKGC have made it abundantly clear that the UK’s gambling industry is in for some serious changes. Rhodes stated recently that he doesn’t see a need to wait for the government’s white paper, signaling that changes are likely coming soon.

Things like affordability checks, new spending limits, and enhanced transparency are phrases that are constants when UK gambling reform discussions arise. Rhodes and Moyes are synchronized in how they plan on approaching the topics, despite feedback from consumers and operators.

Yesterday, Boyle warned that a tougher gambling regulator is coming soon, one that is going to implement stricter controls and increase operator accountability. He wants to incorporate more technology that is able to assimilate and analyze greater amounts of data. Additionally, he could possibly introduce soft credit checks for consumers before they can gamble.

The chairman added that, with the UKGC receiving more power, it will be able to better regulate the industry and “keep people safe from harm.” Industry and regulatory initiatives already seem to be working, as the problem gambling rate, according to the UKGC, is only 0.2%.