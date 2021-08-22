Woman Alleges Georgia Deputy Sexually Assaulted Her After Casino Party

An incident that began at Georgia’s Julian Smith Casino led to an alleged sex assault of an unnamed woman by a local sheriff’s deputy, according to a recently filed lawsuit by the victim’s attorneys.

Georgia’s Julian Smith Casino, pictured above. A deputy allegedly followed a woman driving from the casino and sexually assaulted her., (Image: City of Augusta, Ga.)

The victim had left a June 14, 2019 party held at the recreational property. Alcohol was served at the gathering, the suit revealed.

Richmond County Sheriff’s Deputy Charlie T. Walker was providing security at the party, according to the Augusta Chronicle, a local newspaper, citing Richmond County Superior Court records. He was in his uniform at the time.

He followed the woman in his patrol car as she drove away from the property, the report said. Walker allegedly pulled her car over to the side of the road near the property’s exit.

He smelled alcohol in the car. Walker then allegedly ordered the woman to drive further on a long, dark road.

Eventually, the two vehicles stopped on the side of the road. He took her driver’s license and then allegedly sexually assaulted her for several minutes, the report said. Following the alleged attack, he returned her license.

Walker was not arrested, the Chronicle reported. Walker has worked at the sheriff’s office since Aug. 6, 2011.

Attorneys Seek Records from Prosecutor

The lawsuit demands that Augusta District Attorney Jared Williams hand over relevant records to the attorneys who are representing the victim. That could include those related to a rape kit if a test was performed on the victim, the report said.

The Julian Smith Casino is located some 66 miles from the South Carolina/Georgia state line. The historic facility is operated by the Augusta Parks and Recreation department. It is not a gambling hall.

A spokesperson for the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office had no comment on the lawsuit, the Chronicle reported. Richard Roundtree is the current county sheriff.

Casino Proponents Lobby for Legislation

Georgia currently does not allow casino gaming. Efforts to legalize casinos failed in previous two legislative sessions.

But several of the world’s biggest players in the global gaming industry, including Wynn Resorts, Caesars Entertainment, and Hard Rock International are now focusing their lobbying efforts on Georgia, according to the Atlanta Business Chronicle.

Also, Penn National Gaming, Bally’s Corporation, and Foxwoods Resort Casino are involved in the lobbying effort. Atlanta Motor Speedway wants to transform its venue into an entertainment destination with a casino and integrated resort.

When the Georgia General Assembly reconvenes in January 2022, pro-gaming and sports betting advocates will try and woo Republican lawmakers into passing measures to allow gambling other than the lottery in the state.

Many Georgia opponents oppose gambling on moral grounds like in other southern states such as Texas.//