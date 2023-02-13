VEGAS RESTAURANT ROUNDUP: Au Revoir Aureole, Hello ‘Top Chef’ stars, Vic’s, & Durango Food Hall

Posted on: February 13, 2023, 05:31h.

Last updated on: February 14, 2023, 02:48h.

After 20 years as its own Mandalay Bay tourist attraction, Chef Charlie Palmer’s Aureole at Mandalay Bay is closing. And its gravity-defying “wine angels,” who fetch vintage bottles from its four-story wine tower? They’ll float off to other jobs, hopefully.

The wine angels, who for 20 years have hoisted themselves up and around a four-story wine tower at Charlie Palmer’s Aureole at Mandalay Bay, are soon to become an extinct Las Vegas species. (Image: Pinterest)

Brothers Bryan and Michael Voltaggio are opening Retro by Voltaggio in the former Aureole space. (Image: The Food Network)

“The restaurant will always carry fond memories for me and the team we built together,” Palmer said in a press release. “We are proud that Aureole served as an incubator for incredible chefs, sommeliers and front-of-house service teams that have since gone on to lead the next generation of hospitality.”

The space will yield to Retro by Voltaggio, an American family-style dining concept from “Top Chef” stars Michael and Bryan Voltaggio. Featuring classics such as lobster Thermidor, pot roast and Caesar salad, it will debut this spring as what MGM Resorts refers to as a “one year culinary residency.”

The Food Channel-famous brothers previously had two similar residencies at Bellagio, and MGM National Harbor hosts their Voltaggio Brothers Steak House. Presumably, a “culinary residency” is a polite way of stating that if the temporary eatery is a runaway success, it will be made permanent.

Stations’ Food Stations

Durango Resort, the $750 million casino hotel from Station Casinos finishing construction in southwest Las Vegas, has announced details of the food hall that will launch with the property in fall 2023. Buffets in new hotels are now a thing of the Vegas past.

Among the eateries occupying the 25,000-square-foot space, designed by Hatch Design Group, will be:

Fiorella: An outpost of the Philadelphia pasta bar by James Beard Award-winning chef Marc Vetri.

An outpost of the Philadelphia pasta bar by James Beard Award-winning chef Marc Vetri. Yu-Or-Mi Sushi : This hipster Japanese restaurant expands from downtown Vegas featuring fresh sushi and vegan dishes.

: This hipster Japanese restaurant expands from downtown Vegas featuring fresh sushi and vegan dishes. Irv’s Burgers : An LA institution famous for its hot dogs, pastrami sandwiches and chili cheese fries.

: An LA institution famous for its hot dogs, pastrami sandwiches and chili cheese fries. Prince Street Pizza : A Manhattan pizzeria known for Sicilian pies.

: A Manhattan pizzeria known for Sicilian pies. Uncle Paulie’s : A celebration of the New York deli breakfast sandwich.

: A celebration of the New York deli breakfast sandwich. Shang Artisan Noodle : Dumplings, noodle soups, and chow mein dishes from a successful local Vegas kitchen.

: Dumplings, noodle soups, and chow mein dishes from a successful local Vegas kitchen. Oyster Bar : Freshly shucked oysters and housemade chowders and gumbo follow this popular oyster bar from Palace Station.

: Freshly shucked oysters and housemade chowders and gumbo follow this popular oyster bar from Palace Station. Nielsen’s Frozen Custard: This brand is known for its decadent custards and concretes.

Vegas Vic overlooks Vic’s Las Vegas in Symphony Park. (Image: Vic’s Las Vegas)

Also on tap at Durango’s food hall are a Mexican outlet from Clique Hospitality, a steakhouse by Chef Danny Ye, and a coastal grill restaurant from a group called Lettuce Entertain You.

A Good Sign

Vic’s Las Vegas — a new Italian bistro and jazz club developed by Porchlight Hospitality — opened in Symphony Park downtown last week with a uniquely Las Vegas theme. The Vic in question is none other than Vegas Vic of the famous Fremont Street sign.

And, lest you forget while enjoying your Miles Davis tunes and crispy eggplant with marinated Castelvetrano olives prepared by Chef Miguel Magana, the 8,560 square-foot venue features a 20-foot replica of the neon legend overlooking its two outdoor patios.

For more info, visit vicslasvegas.com.