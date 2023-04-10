VEGAS MUSIC ROUNDUP: Final Katy Perry Dates, EDC Lineup, Danzig Sings Elvis

Posted on: April 10, 2023, 12:32h.

Last updated on: April 10, 2023, 12:32h.

Katy Perry wraps up her ‘Play’ residency at Resorts World Las Vegas on November 4. Her aunt, a former showgirl, once occupied the stage at the Stardust, which was imploded near the spot Resorts World was built. (Image: Getty)

Katy Perry announced on Monday the final 10 dates for her “Play” residency at Resorts World Las Vegas. They are October 4, 6, 7, 11, 13, 14, and 31, and November 1, 3, and 4.

“The last 50 shows in Vegas have just flown by!” the 37-year-old superstar stated in a news release. It’s bittersweet to announce the final 10 shows of ‘Play’ ever, but I am so excited to continue bringing this larger-than-life spectacle through my last date on Nov. 4.”

Perry kicked off her residency on Dec. 29, 2021. “Play” featured music from all eras of her career presented with sets and costumes paying homage to her favorite films and TV shows, including Honey, I Shrunk the Kids, Pee-wee’s Playhouse, and Pee-wee’s Big Adventure.

Tickets for the final dates go on sale Friday, April 14 at 10 a.m. through www.axs.com/katyinvegas.

Full EDC Lineup Revealed

The Electric Daisy Carnival recently announced its full 2023 lineup for its May 19-21 festival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. It includes Tiesto — the only act to play all 12 of the festival’s Las Vegas editions — as well as Armin van Buuren (performing his 10th EDC), Kaskade, David Guetta, Fisher, Duke Dumont, Marshmello, and Zedd. More than 230 dance acts are slated to perform on nine different stages. Tickets and passes are sold out but available (not cheaply) on third-party ticket sites.

The full 2023 EDC lineup. (Image: EDC)

Danzig will perform Elvis Presley tunes at the Tropicana Las Vegas on Friday, May 12. The heavy metal icon recently released Danzig Sings Elvis! As his twelfth studio album. Tickets, from $109 to $299 plus fees, go on sale this morning at 10 a.m. PT. through Ticketmaster.com.

REO Speedwagon’s previously announced shows at the Venetian on November 10 and 11 will feature the band performing its hit Hi Infidelity album in its entirety. Tickets, $41-$275, are on sale through Ticketmaster.com.

Lovers and Friends and Plaintiffs

Concert promoter Live Nation is being sued by three attendees of last year’s “Lovers and Friends” festival who were injured during a stampede. After mistakenly thinking they heard gunfire, thousands of attendees rushed to exit the Las Vegas Festival Grounds. Two of the plaintiffs hail from San Bernardino County, one from Arizona. They seek damages because, their suit claims, the festival had insufficient security and medical personnel. This year’s “Lovers and Friends” is scheduled for May 6, with a lineup including Usher, Mariah Carey, Missy Elliott, 50 Cent, Christina Aguilera, Nelly, and Pitbull. Tickets are sold out.