Twin River Casino Alleged Robber Held Without Bond, Second Suspect in Custody

Posted on: July 29, 2021, 12:41h.

Last updated on: July 29, 2021, 02:52h.

Two Massachusetts men were arrested recently for last week’s gunpoint robbery of two victims in Lincoln, R.I’s Twin River Casino parking lot.

A sign welcoming visitors to Twin River Casino, pictured above. Two men were arrested for a robbery of two victims in the Lincoln, R.I. gaming property parking lot. (Image: WLNE)

Nicholas Rudolph, 26, of Attleboro was charged with two counts each of first-degree robbery and conspiracy. He appeared in Providence District Court earlier this week, and a judge ordered him held without bond, according to the Sun Chronicle, an Attleboro newspaper.

If convicted, Rudolph could face decades in prison. He could also be ordered to pay a fine.

The second suspect, Anthony Mirabile, 24, of Plainville was detained by local police last Thursday. He appeared in Wrentham District Court. Mirabile was held on being an alleged fugitive. He has yet to appear in court in Rhode Island.

The victims say they were approached by the duo in the casino lot on July 21. The men talked briefly with the would-be robbers. But then they were ordered to get on the ground. They were further ordered to hand over their cash.

During the holdup, one of robbers brandished a handgun, which he allegedly pointed at the head of one of the victims, according to WPRI, a Rhode Island TV station. The victims escaped injury.

One of the bandits was wearing a SpongeBob tee shirt during the robbery.

Earlier Robbery at Twin River

In an unrelated case, a Connecticut man was sentenced earlier this month to four years in prison for allegedly punching, knocking down, and robbing a 62-year-old player at Twin River.

The case dates back to 2019, when Isaiah Snell, 27, of Putnam spotted the victim on the gaming floor while he was counting a large amount of cash, police said.

Snell followed the man to the parking lot. He then told the man that he was carrying a gun, police said. Snell, however, never displayed a firearm.

When the victim tried to flee, Snell allegedly assaulted him. The victim eventually handed over $1,500.

Snell must also pay $1,500 to the victim. Under the plea deal, he also will undergo substance abuse counseling and cannot have contact with the victim.

He pleaded no contest to two charges in Providence Superior Court. These include first-degree robbery of a person over 60 and assault on a person over 60 causing bodily injury.

Knifepoint Robbery

In a similar crime during 2020, a 69-year-old casino player was tailed by a bandit while inside Twin River. The robber followed the victim out to his car, which was left in a casino parking lot.

He was robbed at knifepoint while getting into the vehicle, according to police. A suspect was arrested a short time later. He was identified as Anthony McClain, 30.

The victim’s money, cell phone, and glasses were stolen during the holdup, police said. It was not immediately known how the court case against McClain turned out.