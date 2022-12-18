Washington Commanders Look To Come Off Bye Week With Strong Performance

Posted on: December 18, 2022, 10:46h.

Last updated on: December 18, 2022, 02:30h.

The Washington Commanders can’t win the NFC East, but they are still on the verge of picking up a wild card spot in the playoffs. It mostly comes down to how they play against the New York Giants today.

Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) during the team’s game against the New York Giants on December 4. That contest ended in a tie, with the chance for a tiebreaker today. (Image: Getty Images)

Two weeks ago, the Giants and Commanders met in a crucial duel to define which team could sneak into the playoffs. They’re both behind the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys in the NFC East. But Washington’s later achievements in the season have boosted the team’s position.

That last duel was as even, as expected, with both teams about as evenly matched as any two this season. Today, it’s time for one of them to show why they deserve to be in the postseason.

Commanders, Giants In Rematch

The Commanders and Giants come into today’s game with the same record – seven wins, five losses and, obviously, one tie. They both have the possibility of reaching the postseason, which the Giants have not achieved since 2016.

Giants Commanders Moneyline +185 -225 Spread +4.5 (-110) -4.5 (-110) Over/under O40.5 (-110) U40.5 (-110) Courtesy of BetMGM

Whoever loses will be half a game behind the Seattle Seahawks and within reach of the Detroit Lions in the NFC race. Washington comes in off a streak of six wins and one draw in the last eight games, as well as a bye week. At this point in the season, for an NFL squad, a bye week is a huge gift.

The Giants, who started with six wins in their first seven games, are down with four losses and one tie in their last six appearances. Most notably, they took a 48-22 beating against the Eagles at home and gave up 144 yards to running back Miles Sanders.

Washington doesn’t have the same offense as Philadelphia, although the Commanders gave the Eagles their first loss of the season. The last game between the Giants and Commanders a couple of weeks ago also identified some flaws that will can’t be repeated today.

At the start of the season, nobody expected much from the NFC East. However, with three weeks left in the season, there’s a good chance all four teams will make the postseason. Still, whoever loses today will be in danger of being left out.

A Slow Pace And Low Score

Injuries are hurting the Giants today, and the offensive line hasn’t been effective lately keeping QB Daniel Jones safe. The Commanders also have a few injuries to contend with, but the crucial bye week will prove to have been highly advantageous.

Washington is set to win, according to the sportsbooks, and have a legitimate shot at winning. This is despite the Giants having taken six of the last 10 contests.

Bettors shouldn’t expect a high-scoring game, though. The under has hit in three of the last five games between these two, and both teams have already shown that they’re not great at putting up the points.

Raiders Get Backing

Prior to the late game between the Giants and Commanders, the Las Vegas Raiders are in a must-win game against the New England Patriots. They only have a very slim chance of seeing the postseason as anything other than spectators. But a win today will give them a boost.

Patriots Raiders Moneyline +100 -120 Spread +1.5 (-110) -1.5 (-110) Over/under O44.5 (-110) U44.5 (-110) Courtesy of BetMGM

They would still have to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers, the San Francisco 49ers,and the Kansas City Chiefs to get in, as well as have a couple of other teams lose. That’s another way of saying that Raiders’ fans shouldn’t get their hopes up. However, sportsbooks see Las Vegas having a good run today.

That bucks the trend for the team, which has proven to be its own worst enemy. Four times it had double-digit leads at halftime this season and four times, it lost. This game might be a good game to favor the underdog.