Washington Commanders Look To Come Off Bye Week With Strong Performance
Posted on: December 18, 2022, 10:46h.
Last updated on: December 18, 2022, 02:30h.
The Washington Commanders can’t win the NFC East, but they are still on the verge of picking up a wild card spot in the playoffs. It mostly comes down to how they play against the New York Giants today.
Two weeks ago, the Giants and Commanders met in a crucial duel to define which team could sneak into the playoffs. They’re both behind the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys in the NFC East. But Washington’s later achievements in the season have boosted the team’s position.
That last duel was as even, as expected, with both teams about as evenly matched as any two this season. Today, it’s time for one of them to show why they deserve to be in the postseason.
Commanders, Giants In Rematch
The Commanders and Giants come into today’s game with the same record – seven wins, five losses and, obviously, one tie. They both have the possibility of reaching the postseason, which the Giants have not achieved since 2016.
|Giants
|Commanders
|Moneyline
|+185
|-225
|Spread
|+4.5 (-110)
|-4.5 (-110)
|Over/under
|O40.5 (-110)
|U40.5 (-110)
|Courtesy of BetMGM
Whoever loses will be half a game behind the Seattle Seahawks and within reach of the Detroit Lions in the NFC race. Washington comes in off a streak of six wins and one draw in the last eight games, as well as a bye week. At this point in the season, for an NFL squad, a bye week is a huge gift.
The Giants, who started with six wins in their first seven games, are down with four losses and one tie in their last six appearances. Most notably, they took a 48-22 beating against the Eagles at home and gave up 144 yards to running back Miles Sanders.
Washington doesn’t have the same offense as Philadelphia, although the Commanders gave the Eagles their first loss of the season. The last game between the Giants and Commanders a couple of weeks ago also identified some flaws that will can’t be repeated today.
At the start of the season, nobody expected much from the NFC East. However, with three weeks left in the season, there’s a good chance all four teams will make the postseason. Still, whoever loses today will be in danger of being left out.
A Slow Pace And Low Score
Injuries are hurting the Giants today, and the offensive line hasn’t been effective lately keeping QB Daniel Jones safe. The Commanders also have a few injuries to contend with, but the crucial bye week will prove to have been highly advantageous.
Washington is set to win, according to the sportsbooks, and have a legitimate shot at winning. This is despite the Giants having taken six of the last 10 contests.
Bettors shouldn’t expect a high-scoring game, though. The under has hit in three of the last five games between these two, and both teams have already shown that they’re not great at putting up the points.
Raiders Get Backing
Prior to the late game between the Giants and Commanders, the Las Vegas Raiders are in a must-win game against the New England Patriots. They only have a very slim chance of seeing the postseason as anything other than spectators. But a win today will give them a boost.
|Patriots
|Raiders
|Moneyline
|+100
|-120
|Spread
|+1.5 (-110)
|-1.5 (-110)
|Over/under
|O44.5 (-110)
|U44.5 (-110)
|Courtesy of BetMGM
They would still have to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers, the San Francisco 49ers,and the Kansas City Chiefs to get in, as well as have a couple of other teams lose. That’s another way of saying that Raiders’ fans shouldn’t get their hopes up. However, sportsbooks see Las Vegas having a good run today.
That bucks the trend for the team, which has proven to be its own worst enemy. Four times it had double-digit leads at halftime this season and four times, it lost. This game might be a good game to favor the underdog.
Related News Articles
Related News Articles
Most Popular
Most Commented
-
Mötley Crüe to Play Third Vegas Residency – Without Mick MarsNovember 11, 2022 — 11 Comments—
-
Donny & Marie Osmond Reunite on Las Vegas StripNovember 7, 2022 — 9 Comments—
-
Living Las Vegas: Discovering and Exploring Vegas’ Art SceneNovember 26, 2022 — 6 Comments—
-
Hard Rock AC Sued Over ‘Short-Changing’ Slots Cash-Out VouchersNovember 8, 2022 — 5 Comments—
-
Historic $1.9B Powerball Drawing Delayed, Security Protocols BlamedNovember 8, 2022 — 4 Comments—
No comments yet