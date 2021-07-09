Texas Mayor Blames Casino Climate for His ‘Stupid’ Facebook Post on Mass Shooting

Santa Fe, Texas Mayor Jason Tabor has blamed a recent gaffe about a 2018 deadly school shooting on the fact he was “straight up in party mode” at a Louisiana gaming property when he wrote the social media post. He is heading into additional counseling after apologizing.

Last weekend, Tabor posted incorrect statements on Facebook about the Santa Fe High School shooting which left 10 people dead. Thirteen others were wounded.

The statements from the mayor were about the alleged shooter’s motive and the injuries suffered by one of the victims, according to KPRC, a Texas TV station.

Later in the week, it was reported Tabor will be getting help for alcoholism and had missed taking doses of a medication, according to the Houston Chronicle. He has suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder, too, the mayor told KRIV, another Texas TV station.

Tabor later deleted the controversial social media blunder. He is frustrated the suspected shooter has yet to appear in court for a criminal trial, KRIV added.

Controversy Continues on Defendant’s Condition

The suspect was identified by KTRK, still another local TV station, as Dimitrios Pagourtzis. He was examined for whether he is competent to stand trial. He remains in a psychiatric hospital.

Defense attorneys have claimed he does not understand the case against him. If he becomes fit to stand trial, Pagourtzis could face life in prison if he were found guilty of capital murder.

The suspect is reportedly a former student at the high school.

In response to the earlier post, Galveston County, Texas District Attorney Jack Roady told the Chronicle that Tabor’s statement on Facebook was “not accurate.

And someone in his position has absolutely no business making a statement like that publicly,” Roady added in an email about the mayor.

Relatives of the victims have called for the mayor to resign. Tabor apologized for any hurt he caused.

Mayor Forgot His Pills During Casino Stop

“It’s not my proudest moment and I am embarrassed,” Tabor posted on Facebook about the gaffe. “I quit drinking for a year and thought I could beat it.

“Last September I checked myself into rehab. They put me on medicine that really does help.

“I have been able to hold it in and I forgot my pill bottle,” Tabor recalled about last weekend’s events at the unnamed casino. “When the meds wore off it was like a freight train hit me with emotions.”