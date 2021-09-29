Suspect Sought in Weekend Abduction, Murder Near New Mexico Casino

Posted on: September 28, 2021, 07:49h.

Last updated on: September 28, 2021, 07:49h.

Police and sheriff’s deputies are continuing to search for the suspect who shot and killed a man east of New Mexico’s Route 66 Casino Hotel this weekend. The victim is believed to be in his early 20s and has yet to be identified.

New Mexico’s Route 66 Casino, pictured above. A fatal shooting and two fatal accidents recently took place near the gaming property. (Image: Route 66 Casino)

The man was shot several times. He died at the crime scene from the wounds. The incident apparently began as a kidnapping, according to KOB, a local TV station.

It started off after a suspect abducted a woman and man — who turned out to be her brother, KOB said. The two victims were transported apparently against their will to the location near the casino, which is located near Albuquerque.

Once there, the man was fatally wounded. The female escaped. She was able to alert authorities.

The shooting took place at about 9 pm Saturday. The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating, according to KRQE, another local TV station.

Most details about the shooting and earlier kidnapping remain unknown.

Witnesses are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 505-798-7000.

Fatal Accident Near Same Casino

Two days later, an unrelated fatal motor vehicle accident took place near the Route 66 Casino. It appears a single car rolled over on a New Mexico highway, KRQE reported.

No other vehicles were involved. The accident forced the closure of all eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 for several hours Monday morning.

By about noon, the highway was reopened to traffic, according to the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office later revealed a woman driver died from injuries suffered in the accident. Two juvenile passengers were injured. They were taken to University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque for treatment, KRQE said.

Earlier Head-On Collision Kills Two

Earlier this month, another fatal accident took place near the Route 66 Casino. On Sept. 12, the crash led to the closure of all westbound lanes on Interstate 40 near the gaming property for several hours.

Shortly after the accident, the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook, “This is out west near the Route 66 Casino. Please avoid the area.”

The sheriff’s office described it as a head-on collision. Two people died in the accident. A third person was in critical condition following the accident, the sheriff’s office said.

The surviving passenger was “in and out of consciousness & barely breathing,” the sheriff’s office revealed earlier this month in a Facebook post.

An update on the patient’s condition was not immediately available this week.