Las Vegas Strip RV Park Livestreamed Assault Suspect Arrested

Police have arrested a 26-year-old man accused of beating a person at the Circus Circus Hotel and Casino RV park on the Las Vegas Strip, authorities said. The incident was livestreamed on social media.

The RV park at Circus Circus, seen here, is near the casino on the Las Vegas Strip. Authorities recently arrested a suspect in an assault at the park. (Image: Trip Advisor)

Shawn Guthrie was booked into jail in the Nov. 8 incident. He was released after posting a bond. Guthrie is scheduled to be in court on Dec. 9 on a felony battery charge, according to published accounts.

The victim, Aldo Rivas, was hospitalized at University Medical Center in Las Vegas in serious condition. He was placed on a ventilator.

People watching a livestream of the incident reported to police that a man had been hit at the park and had passed out, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Investigators at the scene said Guthrie, who goes by the internet username “DopeDistrict2,” had dragged Rivas out of an RV by his ankles, “causing Rivas to hit the left side of his face on every step,” according to a police report.

Rivas, whose username is “Aldy1K,” was unconscious at the RV park, police said.

A witness told police that Guthrie and Rivas had feuded over money a couple of months earlier. Rivas claimed Guthrie had taken money from him, according to KLAS-TV.

Video of the incident was posted on a YouTube account, Nonstop IRL, dedicated to livestreaming, according to the newspaper.

Police later located Guthrie near the RV park. He was livestreaming his location, the television station reported.

Circus Circus, known for its live circus acts inside the casino over the gaming floor, is on the west side of the famous resort corridor, near West Sahara Avenue. The RV park is on the casino grounds.

Earlier Circus Circus Shooting

The incident at the RV park happened one day after four people were wounded in a shooting at Circus Circus in the casino’s Adventuredome indoor theme park. A juvenile later was arrested in the shooting.

The juvenile is facing charges of attempted murder, battery with a deadly weapon, discharging a firearm where a person is endangered, and minor in possession of a firearm, police said.

A police investigation by the department’s Gang Section concluded that the shooting took place after “a group of juveniles and young adults became involved in a physical confrontation,” according to ABC News.

At some point, a male juvenile pulled out a handgun and fired at the victims,” police said in a statement. “The juvenile was located shortly after the shooting in a hotel room on the property and taken into custody without incident.”

The victims were listed in stable condition at local hospitals.

‘Out-of-State Gangs’

The incidents at Circus Circus last weekend are the latest in a recent surge of violence on the Las Vegas Strip.

Fights and shootings on the Strip and nearby tourists areas have led to several people being hospitalized.

A police captain recently told county officials “a good portion” of this violence is from out-of-state gangs and visitors.

In response, the combined city-county Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has stepped up its presence in the tourist areas. The department calls this program Operation Persistent Pressure. The Nevada Highway Patrol has assisted in the effort.

Some hotel-casinos on the Strip, including the Cosmopolitan, have implemented additional in-house security measures to provide added safety.