The Cosmopolitan Resort Adds Security as Violence on the Las Vegas Strip Continues

Posted on: October 11, 2020, 11:28h.

Last updated on: October 11, 2020, 11:28h.

Following a wave a violence on the Las Vegas Strip, the Cosmopolitan is the latest hotel-casino to beef up its security measures.

The Cosmopolitan hotel-casino on the Las Vegas Strip is adding weekend security measures. This comes after recent violent episodes in the area. (Image: Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Violence on the Strip continued Saturday. One person was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries after being attacked by a group of people at about 7:45 pm, according to KSNV-TV. The incident happened in the 3400 block of Las Vegas Boulevard. This address is near the Mirage on west side of the Strip and Venetian on the east side. There were no further details about the exact location of the attack. No suspects had been arrested by late Saturday.

Against this backdrop of recent violence on the Strip, the Cosmopolitan hotel-casino will limit entry to patrons who have hotel or restaurant reservations or those who are rewards members. These restrictions will take place on Fridays and Saturdays from 6 pm to 6 am, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Guests will be scanned with a wand and have their bags checked.

Officers from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department will be stationed at doors designated for patrons to enter and leave the Cosmopolitan.

Gun Violence

When coronavirus infection rates began to spike in March, Gov. Steve Sisolak (D) ordered many businesses statewide, including casinos, to close. He allowed casinos to reopen June 4. Some properties reopened right way, but others began operating again over time.

During the summer and into the fall, police have responded to several shootings and assaults on the Strip and nearby tourist areas. The Strip is outside Las Vegas city limits. It includes at least 20 resorts in a three-mile stretch between the Sahara hotel-casino on the northern end to the Mandalay Bay on the southern end.

This violence has included a fight inside the Encore hotel-casino in early September, causing at least $15,000 in damage. Wynn Resorts owns the Encore and Wynn Las Vegas on the Strip. After the fight, a company spokesman said Wynn Resorts would raise room rates and implement new security measures at the properties. Wynn Resorts since has added a K-9 team and additional guards at both hotel-casinos. On weekends, security officers scan guests for metal objects and check handheld bags.

Shootings also have left people wounded in gun incidents at or near the Aria, Paris and Flamingo hotel-casinos.

Out-of-State Gangs

The combined city-county police department, known locally as Metro, has increased its patrols in the tourism areas as part of a crackdown called Operation Persistent Pressure.

Joe Lombardo, the elected sheriff who oversees the department, has said drugs and alcohol might be playing a role in the recent surge in assaults.

In addition, the Clark County Board of Commissioners heard last week from a police captain who said out-of-state gangs and visitors are responsible for “a good portion” of the recent violence.

“We are noticing an increase in gang members from other states,” Capt. Dori Koren said, according to KSNV-TV. “We’re noticing an increase in robberies, stabbings, shootings that are happening from individuals from out of state.”