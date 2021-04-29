Southern Nevada Casinos Set for 80 Percent Capacity, As ‘Vegas Means Business’

Las Vegas casinos are set to increase their capacity limit to 80 percent on Saturday. To underline that point, soon-to-open Resorts World Las Vegas displayed a digital “Vegas Means Business” sign,

The “Vegas Means Business” digital sign has been on display at Resorts World Las Vegas. The $4.3 billion hotel-casino opens June 24. (Image: Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The increased capacity in Clark County includes a 3-foot social distancing requirement, down from six feet. The Gaming Control Board has approved the new capacity limit, which the state previously set at 50 percent.

The capacity limit will extend to 100 percent when county officials can verify that 60 percent of eligible residents have received a COVID-19 vaccination. About 1.8 million residents are eligible, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. County officials said 50 percent of the eligible population could be vaccinated by the end of this week.

The Control Board has the authority to extend the casino floor capacity on a county-by-county basis after May 1. This does not include non-gaming areas, such as hotels and swimming pools. The statewide mask mandate remains in place.

‘A Great Day’

Gaming industry experts view Clark County’s adjusted occupancy level as a sign that the hobbled Las Vegas economy is recovering.

Amanda Belarmino, assistant professor of hospitality at UNLV, said the new 80 percent mandate that begins Saturday represents “a great day in Nevada.”

The ability to increase capacity will have a profound impact on our economy and send the message that we are ready for visitors,” she told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

In addition, the state this week approved Clark County’s plan to boost the capacity limit to 80 percent for other businesses. Las Vegas is in Southern Nevada’s Clark County.

On Saturday, gyms, pools, libraries, indoor malls, and more can set capacity limits at 80 percent. Restaurants will be allowed increase their table limits from six to 12 customers.

County officials said occupancy limits and social distancing rules will be eliminated for these businesses when 60 percent of eligible residents are vaccinated.

Seeking Convention Business

A local sense of optimism is reflected in a large digital sign on an exterior wall at Resorts World Las Vegas. The 3,500-room Resorts World is set to open June 24 on the northwest end of the Strip, where the Mob-connected Stardust Casino once stood.

Resorts World is not charging the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority for the “Vegas Means Business” digital sign, the newspaper reported.

Resorts World has entered into a partnership with Clear Channel Outdoor Americas to sell space in the future on exterior wall displays.

The LVCVA has been active in efforts to attract conventioneers and other visitors to the city.

The agency recently unveiled a television ad titled “Vegas You.” The ad plays up fun possibilities in the city, but does not show casino floors or gaming tables.

Since 1999, hotel-casinos in the area have made more money from conventions and hotel amenities than from gambling, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Conventions are seen as important in filling up hotel rooms in Las Vegas, especially during the slow middle of the week. Since the March 2020 onset of the coronavirus pandemic, conventions have been absent from the city.

However, the announcement this week that the Consumer Technology Association is bringing its popular CES trade show back to Las Vegas in 2022 is viewed as a major step in reviving that part of the Las Vegas tourism economy.