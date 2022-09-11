Sex Worker Offers Discount to Las Vegas Raiders Players

A sex worker at the Chicken Ranch brothel is offering half off her services to any player or staff member with the Las Vegas Raiders during the NFL team’s 2022-23 season.

“I’m offering my VIP package to Raiders players and staff because the team has brought so much positivity and joy to the Vegas area, and have helped boost my business at the brothel, thanks to the throngs of fans that visit Sin City to see the Raiders play,” Ariel Ganja told TMZ.

Ariel Ganja, a sex worker at a legal brothel outside Las Vegas, has offered a perk-laden discount to Las Vegas Raiders players and staff members during their coming season. (Image: arielganja.com)

The package includes a personal entrance to a private bungalow, so redeemers of the deal can “come and go” in secrecy, the celebrity gossip site wrote.

“I hope to treat my Raiders VIPs so well that they’ll be compelled to make me the team’s official sex worker,” Ganja said. “The Las Vegas Raiders have an official gaming partner and an official beer and wine partner. Why not have an official sex work partner?”

Is Prostitution Legal in Vegas or Not?

Included in Ganja’s offer is a free limo, which will come in handy, because despite being referred to as a “Vegas sex worker” by TMZ‘s headline, the Chicken Ranch is an hour’s drive west of Las Vegas in Pahrump, Nev. Although many people travel to Las Vegas assuming otherwise, prostitution has been illegal there since 1971.

Nevada, the only US state with legalized prostitution, allows it only in counties with fewer than 700,000 residents. Pahrump is in Nye County, which is more than 10 times shy of having to worry about that population limit.

Raiders Brothel Nearly Materialized

In 2017, shortly after the Raiders’ move to Las Vegas from Oakland was approved by NFL owners, brothel magnate Dennis Hof, owner of the Moonlite BunnyRanch in Carson City, Nev., announced plans to open a Raiders-themed “sports bordello” in Nye County. Hof also offered half off to all Raiders players.

At the time, Hof also owned the Love Ranch brothel, also in Nye County, where basketball and Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Lamar Odom suffered a near-fatal drug overdose in 2015.

However, plans for the Raiders brothel were scrapped after Hof died at the Love Ranch in 2018, two years before the first Las Vegas Raiders game. (The Love Ranch is currently listed for sale at $1.2M.)

Currently, 20 legal brothels operate in the 10 Nevada counties that allow them, according to the Nevada Brothel List site. That’s down from a peak of 35 brothels in the early ‘80s.

