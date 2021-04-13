Resorts World Las Vegas Sets Summer Opening with Street Foods, Limited Smoking

Resorts World Las Vegas is hiring employees and filling in its restaurant and shopping spaces as it prepares to open soon as a limited smoking hotel-casino.

A visual display lights up one side of Resorts World Las Vegas under construction on the Strip. The hotel-casino is set to open this summer. (Image: Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Lori Calderon, executive director of talent acquisition and community engagement, said job offer invitations are going out in a few weeks. Over the past several months, the hotel-casino has sought to fill 6,000 job openings.

Please ensure that you regularly check your voicemail, as this will be a time-sensitive process,” Calderon recently said on her LinkedIn page, addressing potential employees.

This week, Calderon said the interview process is continuing for those seeking work as a cook, fountain worker, or director of risk management.

The $4.3 billion resort is expected to open this summer on the west side of the Strip near Circus Circus and Slots-A-Fun. It is being built where the Mob-connected Stardust Casino once stood.

When Resorts World opens, smoking will be prohibited throughout the property, except inside the casino, Resorts World President Scott Sibella told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Resorts World joins other Las Vegas hotel-casinos in clamping down on smoking. Park MGM, also located on the west side of the Strip, prohibits smoking throughout the resort. Cosmopolitan Las Vegas, which is on the Strip between Park MGM and Resorts World, has banned smoking in some public spaces, but not on the gaming floor.

Hawker Markets

Resorts World recently has announced which restaurants and shopping sites will be be located on the property.

The restaurant options will include a 24,000-square-foot dining area called “Famous Food Street Eats,” recalling Asian hawker markets. The street food restaurants include Ten Suns Braised Beef, a Thai beef noodle shop, and Tiger Sugar, billed as a “Taiwanese bubble tea shop.”

Other restaurants in the resort will include Brezza, which will serve Italian cuisine, but not massive plates of pasta, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Among other menu items, Brezza will offer a “light primi” and “well-curated secondi.”

Plant-based ice cream will be available at Craig’s Vegan, originally a Los Angeles ice cream store whose brands include Melrose Mint Chip, according to its website.

The boutique shops and specialty stores inside Resorts World will include Sneaker Garden, with premium sneakers, and Dr. Refresh, a Los Angeles-based shop for cosmetics and more.

Area Improvements Underway

Resorts World’s expected grand opening this summer coincides with other changes happening in the area.

Across the Strip on the east side of the resort corridor, Sahara Las Vegas has unveiled upgrades at the hotel-casino. It’s where the Beatles stayed while in town for their August 1964 show at the nearby Convention Center.

In addition, the Clark County Commission has given developer Jackie Robinson until April 21 to move forward on his proposal to build a sports arena and hotel complex on a vacant lot just south of the Sahara.

As this occurs, other developments have been completed or are underway south of East Sahara Avenue. These include the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority’s West Hall expansion and the under-construction MSG Sphere at the Venetian. Also, reporters recently attended a media event showcasing Elon Musk’s Tesla underground people mover system that ultimately will connect different attractions in the valley.