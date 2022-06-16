Randy Morton, Marc Badain Hired to Lead OVG’s $3B Las Vegas Project

Posted on: June 15, 2022, 07:35h.

Last updated on: June 15, 2022, 07:35h.

The developers behind a $3 billion integrated resort in Las Vegas that would include an NBA-ready arena announced the hiring of two Sin City veterans to lead the project on Wednesday.

Randy Morton has been named as president for OVG Las Vegas. The former Foley Entertainment Group Co-CEO and president of Bellagio Resort and Casino will work with former Las Vegas Raiders team President Marc Badain to develop a $3 billion casino resort and arena to be built south of the Strip. (Image: OVG)

Oak View Group (OVG) announced that longtime casino executive Randy Morton would serve as the president for OVG Las Vegas, while Marc Badain, a former Raiders team president, would become president of the company’s sports and entertainment venues.

Patrick Crockett was also announced as the project’s financial consultant.

OVG is a sports and entertainment company established by Tim Leiweke and Irving Azoff in 2015. Its portfolio includes operating Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., and UBS Arena at Belmont Park in New York.

Leiweke, OVG’s chairman and CEO, said in a statement the Vegas project promises to be “an industry game-changer” and required having the right team of experts running it.

“Our Las Vegas project represents a critical first step for OVG in seamlessly integrating the greatest in new and innovative hotel and casino offerings with the best in arena development and live entertainment,” he said.

Morton Led Foley Entertainment, Bellagio

Morton previously served as the president and COO for the Bellagio Resort and Casino. He comes to OVG after serving as the co-CEO for the Foley Entertainment Group, which is the parent company for the NHL’s Vegas Golden Knights, its American Hockey League franchise, a local Indoor Football League team, and other properties.

He led the Bellagio when it became the first Vegas casino and the largest hotel to ever receive AAA’s coveted Five Diamond Award.

In a statement, Morton said he was “thrilled” to join OVG.

As soon as Tim shared his vision for the Las Vegas luxury boutique hotel and casino with me, not only did I know it was going to be big, but I knew I wanted to be involved,” Morton said.

Badain, who has been tied to the project since initial reports surfaced in late March, served as the Raiders president at the time the team moved to Las Vegas from Oakland. His responsibilities included overseeing the relocation and the construction of Allegiant Stadium.

Crockett previously served as the senior vice president of finance for the Wynn Macau resort, where he began working in 2013. Before that, he held top financial positions at MGM Resorts International properties on the Strip.

“Marc, Randy, and Patrick’s leadership, robust experience, and proven track records will be instrumental in helping bring our vision to life,” said Francesca Bodie, OVG;’s president of business development. “Each understands what it takes to develop, build, and open a world-class entertainment destination and we couldn’t be more delighted to welcome them aboard.”

About OVG’s Vegas Plans

The South of the Strip project is slated for a 2023 groundbreaking. Architectural firms Gensler and Populous have been commissioned to design the casino and arena, respectively. The company said in a statement that the privately financed Vegas project represents its largest project to date.

OVG plans to build the casino resort and arena on a 66-acre plot on Las Vegas Boulevard South. The arena will have more than 20,000 seats, including luxury suites, and be able to host major sporting events, concerts, and other major events.