Presidents Cup Golf Tournament Preview and Betting Guide

Posted on: September 19, 2022, 04:45h.

Last updated on: September 19, 2022, 05:06h.

The Presidents Cup golf tournament is set to tee off tomorrow at Quail Hollow, Charlotte, N.C. The championship will run until Sun, Sep 25. This is the first Presidents Cup since 2019, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Xander Schauffele, seen at the 2019 President’s Cup, above. This year, he’s a good bet for accruing the most individual points. (Image: Golf Digest)

Twelve US players are taking on the best dozen from Europe. And it’s no secret that the United States (-700) has dominated this event over the years, having beaten the International Team (+700) in 11 of the 13 events that have been played. The USA lost to the International Team in 1998, and the two teams tied in 2003.

The bets are limitless when it comes to the Presidents Cup. From choosing if it will end in a tie (+1600) to which golfer will accrue the most individual points, which has Xander Schauffele (+550) is the favorite for the Americans and Hideki Matsuyama and Sungjae Im (+600) as the favorites for the International squad.

The US’s star-studded cast includes Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Sam Burns, Tony Finau, Max Homa, Jordan Spieth, Cameron Young, Billy Horschel and Kevin Kisner.

They’re taking on an International Team of Sungjae Im, Hideki Matsuyama, Corey Conners, Adam Scott, Tom Kim, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Si Woo Kim, Cameron Davis, Sebastian Munoz, Taylor Pendrith, Mito Pereira, and K.H. Lee.

What to Bet On

You can also try to land on the exact score of the 3-day event on a wager. Hitting this number pays double figures, except for the USA to win 17.5-12.5 or 18-12, as both pay +900 to land on those numbers.

You don’t have to bet on the exact final score. You can bet on the Americans winning by 1-3 points at +550, or the International Team winning by 1-3 points at +850. The shortest odds in this category have the Americans winning by 7 or more points at -120.

Say you have plans on the weekend, but can sit back and watch on Friday only. Well, you can bet on just one day with the USA -200, the tie at +550, and the International Team to be leading at +250. You can even wager on the exact score on the first day of action.

Will the USA get out to a commanding lead after day one and lead 5-0 (+1600)? Or imagine the International Team flipped the script and they were up 5-0 (+12500)?

Wild Card Bets

If you only wanted to bet on Presidents Cup rookies or wild cards, those bets are out there. Before the event begins, you can bet on the score after Day 2. Will it be tied 5-5 (+750), or will the USA be winning 7.5-2.5 or better at (+280).

No matter what interests you have in the event, there is certainly a bet to keep you entertained, whether for a day or a 3-day run.