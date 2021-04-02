Political Sex Scandals: Odds Suggest Rep. Matt Gaetz Likelier to Resign Than NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo

Posted on: April 2, 2021, 02:36h.

Last updated on: April 2, 2021, 02:36h.

Political bettors say Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Florida) is likelier to resign from his political position than is Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Both are engulfed in scandals regarding their alleged recent conduct.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (left) and US Rep. Matt Gaetz are both subjects of sexual misconduct allegations. But political bettors say neither will resign anytime soon. (Image: Getty)

The New York Times broke the allegations this week that Gaetz is the subject of a Justice Department investigation. The media outlet claims sources close to the probe say the federal agency is focused on Gaetz’s alleged involvement with multiple women who were recruited online for sex in exchange for cash.

The Justice Department inquiry is also said to involve whether Gaetz had sex with an underage 17-year-old girl. Gaetz has denied the allegations, and says he has never paid for sex.

The allegations against me are FALSE. The extortion of my family by a former DOJ official is REAL. DOJ has the tapes. Please release them.https://t.co/8OZPssAAYs — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) April 1, 2021

Despite denying any wrongdoing in the complicated allegations, bettors on PredictIt believe there’s a decent chance he will resign before the month’s end.

“Will Gaetz resign before May 1?” has “yes” shares trading at 31 cents. That’s up from 24 cents when the online betting exchange established the market on March 31.

No-Go Cuomo

In New York, Gov. Cuomo is the subject of an impeachment investigation initiated by his own party’s Democratic-controlled New York State Assembly.

Numerous state lawmakers, plus US Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY District 14) and Jamal Bowman (D-NY District 16), have called on the third-term governor to step down. New York’s two Democratic senators — Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand — have, too.

Cuomo has been accused by multiple women of sexual misconduct, including inappropriate remarks and physical contact. One female aide said she was called to the Executive Mansion to assist the governor with a technical matter involving his mobile phone, but once there, Cuomo allegedly forced himself on her by reaching up her blouse.

Most recently, a woman named Sherry Vill came forward with a photo of the governor grabbing her without consent and hissing her. She said the 2017 incident left her “shocked and embarrassed.”

But PredictIt bettors feel the odds are long that Cuomo will depart Albany on his own accord. “Will Andrew Cuomo resign before May 1?” has “yes” shares trading at just six cents.

Other markets on the embattled governor include whether he will be in office at the end of the year (Yes, 55 cents), and if he’ll be impeached before September 1 (Yes, 22 cents).

2022 New York Gubernatorial Race

New York is one of 12 states that does not have term limits for its governors. Cuomo has previously announced his intentions to run for a fourth four-year term, but the recent sex allegations are hampering his odds of winning reelection in 2022.

New York’s Democratic Attorney General Letitia James is the betting frontrunner to oust Cuomo and receive the party’s 2022 gubernatorial nomination. Her shares of winning the state Democratic ticket are at 39 cents. Cuomo and his Lieutenant Gov. Kathy Hochul are tied for a distant second at 15 cents.