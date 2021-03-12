New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Not Going Anywhere, Political Bettors Say

Posted on: March 12, 2021, 11:00h.

Last updated on: March 12, 2021, 11:28h.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) is facing yet another allegation of sexual misconduct, prompting more calls for his resignation. But political bettors say the embattled Democrat won’t go anytime soon.

Another day, another allegation against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, seen here this week at a COVID-19 vaccination site. Continued calls for his resignation from New York’s most prominent Democrats are escalating. (Image: Associated Press)

Six women have now brought allegations against the 63-year-old governor, claiming that he’s acted inappropriately towards them while in office.

The most recent claim is that Cuomo groped a female aide at the Executive Mansion. While the woman herself has not filed a complaint, she told law enforcement that she was called to the governor’s residence to assist him with a technical problem involving his mobile phone. But soon after arriving, Cuomo allegedly reached under her blouse and began to fondle her.

Despite the alleged accounts, bettors on the online political wagering exchange PredictIt believe Cuomo won’t depart the Albany capital in the near future.

“Will Cuomo resign before May 1?” has “yes” shares at just 38 cents.

However, bettors do believe his days are numbered. “Will Cuomo be in office at the end of the year?” has “yes” shares at only 34 cents. That price is down from 60 cents just 48 hours ago.

Calls for Resignation

The five women who earlier brought forth contentions of the governor acting inappropriately involved Cuomo in allegedly making sexually suggestive remarks and behavior. One said he asked if she had an interest in having sex with older men, while another said he forcibly kissed her without consent.

A majority of state lawmakers and New York’s Democratic congressional leaders have called on Cuomo to step down. US Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-District 14) and Jamal Bowman (D-District 16) are the latest.

This week, the second sexual assault allegation and the sixth harassment allegation was leveled against Governor Cuomo. This latest report … raises concerns about the present safety and well-being of the administration’s staff,” a joint statement from AOC and Bowman read.

“As members of the New York delegation to the US House of Representatives, we believe these women,” the statement added. “Governor Cuomo can no longer effectively lead in the face of so many challenges.”

Career-Ending Allegations?

At this time last year, things were much different for the New York governor. With his state being one of the hardest-hit by COVID-19, his early handling of the coronavirus received much media praise. Cuomo was even urged to consider running to defeat then-President Donald Trump.

Twelve months later, oddsmakers and bettors say any White House ambitions the once-hailed “America’s governor” has are now long to come to reality. Overseas bookmakers have Cuomo at 150/1 to win the presidency in 2024 — an implied chance of 0.66 percent.

For now, Cuomo says he has no plans of resigning. He said recently that allegations “don’t override the people’s will. I was elected by the people of New York.”