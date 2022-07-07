Poker Tournament Circuit in Spain Heads to Seville for the First Time This Month

Posted on: July 7, 2022, 07:22h.

Last updated on: July 7, 2022, 07:22h.

Many poker tournaments in Spain head to Barcelona or Madrid, although it isn’t uncommon for other cities to welcome players. Spain’s National Poker Circuit (CNP, for its Spanish acronym) regularly moves around and, this month, is heading to the Casino Admiral in Seville with 888poker.

The Plaza de España in Seville, Spain. The city is the host of the next stop of the Spanish National Poker Circuit. (Image: Finally Lost)

The casino will host a stage of the CNP for the first time with the sponsorship of 888poker. Specifically, it will be the fourth stage of the circuit’s 10th season.

Seville, the capital of Andalusia in the south of the country, will become the nerve center of national poker from July 18 to 24, welcoming fans from all over Spain.

Big Events, Big Prizes

Casino Admiral will see six tournaments during the festival, giving poker players of all levels an opportunity for success. Buy-ins range from €125 (US$127) for the Crazy Pineapple event, to €100,000 (US$102,070) for the high roller tourney.

Crazy Pineapple is a variation of Texas Hold ’em that sees players receive three hole cards instead of two. After the flop, they choose one of those cards to muck, and the game continues in a Texas Hold ’em fashion.

The Main Event, beginning on July 20, will likely draw the biggest crowd during the CNP. It has a buy-in of €550 (US$561) and four initial flights. Its second day will be played on Saturday 23 and the third on Sunday 24.

All 888poker satellites are targets with the aim of achieving automatic classification once a player achieves the requisite number of points. Specifically for the Main Event, players start with 20,000 points and need 100,000 to qualify.

Next, the Casino Mediterráneo de Alicante once again hosts a new stage of the circuit from September 5 to 11. And, to wrap the season up, the Casino Gran Madrid de Torrelodones in Madrid holds the last event from November 11 to 20.

Changes to Tourney Action

In this latest season, CNP and 888poker have included some modifications that they introduced in the first stage. Notably, negotiating a pot split at the final table in the Main Event will be illegal, but players can agree to a deal in the other events.

In addition, Day 3 of the Main Event will begin at noon so that the tournament can end on the same Sunday. Players will also receive 2-minute extra time cards in order to keep the game moving.

888poker has already started working to make any player’s participation affordable regardless of the available budget. Every day, it hosts a CNP 2022 €55 (US$56) Passport event with a guaranteed seat at the Main Event. The number of available seats at the felt increases based on the number of participants.

In addition, from 6:31 PM each day, it holds four satellites of €3.30 and €5.50 (US$3.37 and $5.60). These provide access to the Passport event. However, these promotions are only available to verified players who have been registered on the site for 30 days or more.

Other stops on the circuit have included Barcelona and Malaga. At the latter’s Main Event, which attracted 658 entries, the winner took home €59,000 (US$60,191).