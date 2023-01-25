Poker Dealer Dodges Prison for Inside Job on Dublin’s ‘Fitz’ Card Club

An former poker dealer at the now-shuttered Fitzwilliam Card Club in Dublin, Ireland has avoided prison for helping robber target his ex-employer in a €50K raid.

The Fitzwilliam Card Club in Dublin, which closed in December 2019. Wright was the inside man who passed on information about cash movements. (Image: Clifton House)

David Wright, 36, admitted informing the crook about movements of cash in and out of the casino and later receiving a cut of the proceeds.

But the dealer was dealt a “Get Out of Jail” card by Judge Pauline Codd at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court this week.

She determined that the defendant’s genuine remorse, previous good character, and positive probation report were mitigating factors in the case. Wright to was sentenced to four years, suspended under certain condition that include keeping the peace and being of good behavior, BreakingNews.ie reported.

Cash Delivery Targeted

At about 6:30PM on August 13, 2018, an employee of local wholesale company JR Byrne was delivering cash and cigarettes to the casino. He was using his own BMW to make his deliveries, rather than an armored vehicle, as was his habit, according to court documents.

As he approached the casino, he became aware of someone running towards him, which he took for a jogger. But the individual jumped at him and tried to grab the cashbox. A struggle ensued.

The attacker put his hand in his pocket and threatened to kill the victim is he did not relinquish the box. Eventually, the robber tripped the victim and made away with the cash and €700 worth of cigarettes.

Police later discovered that one of two vehicles used in the robbery, a Skoda Octavia, was registered to Wright. Investigators also found that payments of €2,500 and €1,100 had been made to his bank account in the weeks following the robbery.

Wright had been on duty on several occasions when the JR Byrne employee had made his cash deliveries to the casino.

Fear of Violence

Wright told police he was approached by an acquaintance who demanded to know about cash movements at the property. While no direct physical threats were made to him, the defendant was frightened of this individual and felt he had no option but to cooperate, according to his lawyer, Anne Marie Lawlor.

The individual suspected of carrying out the robbery, who was not named in Wright’s case, will be tried at a later date.

The Fitzwilliam Card Club was for many years a favorite of Dublin’s poker players until its closure in December 2019. That’s after new gambling laws made it difficult for a private club, such as the Fitz, to offer poker legally.