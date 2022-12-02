Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan Mulling 2024 White House Run, Current Odds Long

Posted on: December 2, 2022, 12:48h.

Last updated on: December 2, 2022, 01:11h.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) thanked his supporters Wednesday night at Live! Casino Hotel Maryland during an event commemorating his two terms in office. But what was supposed to be simply a rally to send off the Republican into retirement morphed into a quasi-2024 presidential campaign kickoff.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan appears before his supporters during an event commemorating his governorship held on Nov. 30, 2022, at Live! Casino Hotel Maryland in Hanover. Hogan teased the crowd that he’s contemplating a White House run in 2024. (Image: Maryland Matters)

Hogan, a moderate Republican who has long distanced himself from Donald Trump’s GOP, has reportedly been pondering a White House bid for many months. On Wednesday night, the longtime state government official didn’t hold back in teasing his supporters that they might not have voted for him for the final time.

“I think you all know that I care very deeply about this country,” Hogan told about 1,700 attendees in the casino’s ballroom. “And I’ve never been more concerned about the direction of our nation.”

What I can tell you tonight, is that I am not about to give up on the Republican Party or on America,” Hogan added, before saying he has 1.2 million reasons why he should consider staying in politics.

Those 1.2 million reasons referred to the amount of money Wednesday’s event reportedly raised for Hogan’s political action committee, “An America United.”

It has been an incredible honor to serve as Maryland’s Governor. Together, we Changed Maryland for the Better, and none of our success would have been possible without your support. I am not about to give up on the Republican party or America. None of us can. It's too important. pic.twitter.com/dWIz2CRicQ — Larry Hogan (@LarryHogan) December 1, 2022

Hogan 2024 Odds

Hogan remained popular in Maryland throughout much of his governorship. He received bipartisan approval for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic during his administration, too.

Pollsters believe about seven in 10 Marylanders have a favorable impression of Hogan as he exits state government on Jan 18, 2023. He will be succeeded by Wes Moore, the CEO of the Robin Hood Foundation, who easily defeated Republican Dan Cox last month in the state gubernatorial.

Traditionally a blue state, Hogan’s ability to win over Democrats in Maryland has lent him presidential credibility for many years. Hogan seems likelier than ever to embark on a presidential run.

Bettors on PredictIt don’t feel he has much of a chance in what’s expected to be a crowded GOP presidential primary.

PredictIt’s market asking who will be the Republican presidential nominee in 2024 has Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis favored with an implied chance of 40%. Trump is next at 33%. Hogan’s shares of securing the party’s nod are trading at two cents, for an implied likelihood of only 2%.

Hogan Upset Would Deliver Big Payoff

Overseas bookmakers that are legally allowed to take traditional bets on political outcomes, something not permitted stateside, have Hogan’s odds of winning in 2024 at 100/1. On that long line, a $100 bet and a Hogan presidency would net $10,000.

The same $100 wager on DeSantis at just 2/1 would win only a net $200.

Hogan has been a champion of gaming during his administration, as the Republican has supported allowing gaming to expand in the state so long as associated tax revenue continues to support K-12 public education. Hogan was among the state’s top officials who earlier this year backed the legalization of in-person and online sports betting.

Legal sports betting began inside five of the state’s six commercial casinos in December 2021. Online operations began only last week.