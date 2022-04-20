Ohio Belterra Park Racino Garage Sees Young Girl Allegedly Abandoned

Posted on: April 19, 2022, 05:38h.

Last updated on: April 19, 2022, 05:54h.

An Ohio man allegedly left his seven-year-old daughter alone ora half-hour in a running car in Belterra Park’s parking garage. He went into the Anderson Township, Ohio racino after leaving her on Saturday night, police claim.

Ohio’s Belterra Park, pictured above. A man allegedly left a girl alone in a parked car at the Anderson Township, Ohio racino while he was inside. (Image: TripAdvisor)

Charles Jeffers of Mason, Ohio, was charged with endangering a child. Casino security apprehended him, WXIX, an Ohio TV station reported. They have video showing him driving into the garage at 9:30 pm. Security personnel located him at 10 pm.

He remained in the Hamilton County jail until Sunday night. He posted a $2,500 bond. He was scheduled to appear in Hamilton County Municipal Court early this week.

WXIX further reported it was unclear who took care of the little girl when Jeffers was in jail. She did not appear to suffer any injuries while alone in the car.

Prior Incidents

The problem of leaving kids alone in cars while adults gamble is seen nationwide. Last October, a 35-year-old Louisiana woman was facing three charges after she allegedly left a child unattended in a car at a Roanoke casino, allowing her time to gamble.

Security officers for Peto’s Travel Center and Casino spotted the 8-year-old child in the car. Deputies arrived and found the child’s mother, later identified as Sandra Sasser Britt of Lake Arthur, in the gaming property. She was gambling, deputies reported.

She was then taken to the car and charged. Britt was charged with child desertion, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia, deputies said.

Last April, a Florida physician faced two charges of neglect after leaving two children unattended in her car. Dr. Marieny Elena Guimera-Revelo allegedly left them in the car while she played poker at Seminole Hard Rock Casino in Hollywood, Fla.

Prosecutors claim she was at a poker table in the casino for at least 12 minutes. The children were 3 and 11-years-old at the time.

Baby in Car

In July 2021, a baby was found alone in a car parked at Bighorn Casino in North Las Vegas on a hot summer’s evening. A man was later arrested. Police said he was gambling in the venue and appeared intoxicated. Mitchell Anthony Hooks, 39, of Las Vegas, was charged with child abuse and leaving a child unattended in a motor vehicle.

It was not clear how the earlier cases were adjudicated.