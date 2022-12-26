New York Jets Odds for Making Playoffs Different For Hometown Bettors

Santa Claus treated the New York Jets quite well, with the New England Patriots, Las Vegas Raiders, and Miami Dolphins all losing.

They now control their own playoff destiny to a point, because they need one piece of help: One loss by the New England Patriots, at home next Sunday against Miami, or at Buffalo in Week 18.

Sure, there is the whole “Zach Wilson Is Useless” thing to deal with along the way. But the Jets can do their part to end the NFL’s longest postseason absence streak by winning at Seattle next Sunday (the line opened Jets -2 and has moved to Jets -1) and then winning at Miami in the season finale. The Web site fivethirtyeight.com gives Gang Green a 14% chance of making the postseason.

Draft Kings Sportsbook has the Jets listed at +500 to make the playoffs. As of Monday morning, Fan Duel, BetMGM, PointsBet, Caesars, WynnBet, BetRivers, Resorts World, and BallyBet were not offering “Odds To Make The Playoffs,” which means DraftKings is the only sportsbook licensed in New York taking that particular bet.

Across the border, it is available at +900 at Bet365.com, and New Yorkers who want to get that more lucrative line will have to cross state lines and open an account in a neighboring state. Plus, they must be big believers in the healing powers of Mike White, or put their faith and their money behind Chris Streveler, who was elevated off the practice squad and got into the 19-3 loss to Jacksonville after Wilson endured this:

Zach Wilson got booed… Loudly pic.twitter.com/LtKGL3qvzF — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) December 23, 2022

Why Can’t New Yorkers Get a +900 Line?

In a nutshell, it is because New York has a seriously flawed sports gambling law, and amending it will not be easy, as the cochair of the state gaming commission has explained on this site. He is vowing to push for bettor-friendly changes after the state legislature reconvenes in Albany in January.

But it is also because most of the nine sportsbooks in New York are not being creative enough with their offerings. They do so while also gearing their advertisements toward new customer acquisition, which is a joke because pretty much everyone who wants to be gambling is already gambling. It is time for the nine sportsbooks to start making better offers to existing customers, and the first one that finally figures that out will see a much bigger slice of the New York revenue pie. That is going to end the year somewhere in the $14 billion range after it launched in January.

As it is, New Yorkers cannot wager on NFL or NBA MVP, the Cy Young Award winner, the Heisman Trophy Winner, or any other award that is decided by human voters. To make those types of bets, New Yorkers must travel to neighboring states and open accounts there. If those bets hit, the tax revenue goes to the state where the wager was placed.

And since the Gaming Commission is going to be laser-focused on the awarding of three downstate casino licenses in January, 2023, the odds of fast-tracking modifications to the existing 10-year law are extraordinarily long. Perhaps the Wagering Commission folks are merely starstruck by Jay-Z, who is in the mix for a Times Square casino, as we detailed last week.

You can tweet at the Gaming Commission, and maybe it can be the start of a grassroots movement.

But do these bureaucrats even look at their Twitter? They have not tweeted since Dec. 8 and have less than 4,000 followers.

Public Notification of the December 12, 2022 meeting of the N.Y.S. Gaming Commission. Meeting materials, webcast info, and password can be found under the Meetings header on the Commission web site. The meeting will be held at 1 p.m.https://t.co/rUKbJUl20b — NYSGamingCommission (@NYSGamingComm) December 8, 2022

Who Believes the Jets Will Make The Playoffs?

It is Robert Saleh’s job to make every single person in that Jets locker room believe it, and that will be a start. As far as the betting public is concerned, DraftKings has seen only 31% of the early moneyline bets for next Sunday’s Jets-at Seahawks game come in on New York, so Jets fans ain’t exactly pounding this possibility.

The line is certain to move more over the course of the week as we learn whether White will be quarterbacking if doctors clear him. And if not, whether Saleh goes with Wilson or Streveler, whose biggest claim to fame up until now was leading the Winnipeg Blue Bombers to the 2019 Grey Cup, the championship of the Canadian Football League, in a title game that went to overtime.

From all the pre-game coverage to the historic trip through downtown, we covered it all. Congratulations to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The 2019 Grey Cup Champions! pic.twitter.com/Dp22PhBSiV — Global Winnipeg (@globalwinnipeg) November 27, 2019

Unlikely finishes are part of the fabric of sports, and it is hard to envision the Jets suddenly snapping out of their funk, ending a four-game losing streak and winning on the road in Seattle and Miami, especially after managing only 3 points in their Thursday night fiasco of a loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. But then again, they did beat Buffalo late last month.

Both the Seahawks and the Dolphins have plenty at stake regarding their postseasons, with Seattle in eighth place in the NFC (but holding the tiebreaker over the Packers and Lions) and Miami in seventh place in the East, a half-game behind the Chargers going into tonight’s Monday Night Football matchup with Indianapolis.

So it is a reach, but it is not impossible.

Just win twice, and Jets Nation has football fate deciding the rest. They are too young and too green (pun intended) to do much more. But for those who dream, here are the odds from all nine NY sportsbooks on the Jets winning the AFC and the Jets winning the Super Bowl.

AFC:

FanDuel +17000 to win AFC; +55000 to win Super Bowl.

DraftKings: +10000 to win AFC; +25000 to win Super Bowl.

BetMGM: +25000 to win AFC; +50000 to win Super Bowl.

PointsBet: +15000 to win AFC; +30000 to win Super Bowl.

Caesars: +20000 to win AFC; +40000 to win Super Bowl.

BetRivers: +5500 to win AFC; +11000 to win Super Bowl.

WynnBet: +7500 to win AFC; +15000 to win SuperBowl.

ResortsWorld: AFC unavailable: +30000 to win Super Bowl.

BallyBet: Both wagers unavailable.