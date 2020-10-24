NFL Week 7 Preview: Pittsburgh Steelers at Tennessee Titans in Rare Showdown

When the Pittsburgh Steelers visit the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, it will mark a rare NFL showdown with an interesting swing in the betting odds.

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry celebrates after scoring the winning touchdown last week against Houston. This week, the Titans host the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers. (Image: Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports)

For only the sixth time in the NFL’s Super Bowl era, two undefeated teams will square off in Week 7 or later. Both teams are 5-0 ahead of a game postponed a couple weeks ago after a COVID-19 outbreak sacked the Titans.

At DraftKings, Pittsburgh opened as a 1-point favorite. By Saturday morning, the line had swung to Tennessee by 1.5. Johnny Avello, DraftKings’ director of race and sportsbook operations, expects another big swing before kickoff.

I can see this game shifting back to probably pick ‘em and I wouldn’t be surprised if the Steelers actually ended up going off the table,” Avello told Casino.org.

The Titans, who reached the AFC Championship Game last season but weren’t considered prime contenders entering this season, are 5-0 for the first time since starting 10-0 in 2008. The perennially strong Steelers are 5-0 for the first time since 1978. Powered by running back Derrick Henry, the Titans are No. 2 in the NFL in total offense. The sack-happy Steelers are No. 2 in total defense.

The Dallas Cowboys opened as 2.5-point favorites against the Washington Football Team in a clash of bad teams playing in the woeful NFC East. By Saturday, Washington was a 1-point favorite.

When you look at last week’s game you say, ‘Andy Dalton had a bad game. He’s not the answer,’” Avello said of the Cowboys. “But he threw 50 times last week and that’s just not what they need to do. (Ezekiel) Elliott had a couple fumbles. He rarely does that. The Cowboys have been giving up droves of points. “I think this is another game, when the players get into the handicapping of it and knowing that the Cowboys are the more popular team, I think this game will go the other way and Dallas goes off as a 1-point favorite or maybe a little more.”

The big line of the week has the Buffalo Bills as commanding 10.5-point favorites over the New York Jets.

“The Bills lost to the Chiefs last week and it doesn’t even matter because the Jets are a bet-against each week,” Avello told Casino.org. “Until the bettors see something with the Jets, they’re going to continue to bet against them. The Jets are 32nd in points scored and they’re 29th in points allowed. The Bills have 90 percent of the money on the spread and the moneyline.”

This spread is nothing compared to next week’s early betting. The Jets are 20-point underdogs at the Kansas City Chiefs and it “could get higher,” Avello said.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were supposed to play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday night. Instead, with the Raiders’ offensive line in COVID-19 quarantine and questionable to play, the game was moved to Sunday afternoon and the Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals was moved into the prime-time slot. The Buccaneers are 3.5-point favorites at most sportsbooks.

