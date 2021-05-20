Nevada Gaming Commission Member Quits, Deborah Fuetsch May Become Industry Consultant

Posted on: May 19, 2021, 11:59h.

Last updated on: May 19, 2021, 11:59h.

Nevada Gaming Commissioner Deborah Fuetsch has resigned from the Nevada Gaming Commission (NGC). It is the latest of several recent turnovers among the state’s two boards that regulate gambling.

Nevada Gaming Commission member Deborah Fuetsch shown here. She quit the commission this week. (Image: Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In a letter Tuesday to Gov. Steve Sisolak, D., Fuetsch announced her resignation from the five-member commission, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

“It has been a true privilege to serve the state as a member of the Nevada Gaming Commission for the past five years,” she said. “When Gov. (Brian) Sandoval asked me to take on this role, I knew it would be a challenge like no other in my career. I truly believe I fulfilled my duties as a regulator with honesty, integrity and independence.”

She may become a gaming industry consultant following a break from the sector, the Review-Journal said.

I hope to get back in the industry somehow, I’ll have to see how it goes,” she was quoted by the newspaper. “I love the industry, I enjoy the people and I think there’s so much happening right now and I think a year off for me is going to be good on a personal level to let me make some decisions.”

Fuetsch Involved With NGC During Pandemic

Fuetsch took part in the NGC’s oversight of casinos during the COVID-19 pandemic. She also was influential as the NGC considered use of cashless wagering systems at the state’s gaming properties.

Fuetsch was the only member on the NGC from northern Nevada, according to the Review-Journal. Fuetsch formerly was a senior vice president at Wells Fargo bank in Reno.

She was first appointed by Sandoval in 2016. She was reappointed a year later. So far, it is unclear who may be appointed to replace her on the NGC.

Last July, Ogonna Brown — a partner at the Las Vegas office of the Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie law firm — was named to the NGC filling a previously vacant seat.

At that time, veteran commission member John T. Moran Jr. also was named commission chairman by Sisolak, following several months as acting chairman.

NGCB Sees Changes Too

Also, last month, Nevada attorney Brittnie T. Watkins was appointed to the Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB).

Watkins replaced Terry Johnson, who was on the NGCB for two terms. He is also a Nevada attorney.

Watkins’ appointment represents still another change in the NGCB’s membership. Johnson remained on the NGCB for several months after his second term expired on Jan. 29 because of the multiple transitions, according to the Nevada Appeal newspaper.

In November, Sandra Douglass Morgan stepped down as chair of the NGCB. She was replaced by J. Brin Gibson. He remains as chair.