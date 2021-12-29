Nevada Regulators Remind Casinos to Enforce Mask Mandate Ahead of New Year

Posted on: December 29, 2021, 02:13h.

Last updated on: December 29, 2021, 02:45h.

Nevada casino regulators are responding to escalating new COVID-19 case numbers by warning operators that they face penalties for not enforcing the statewide indoor face mask mandate.

Fireworks light up the Las Vegas Strip sky during New Year’s Eve 2019. The Strip will be bustling for the ringing in of 2022, and that has Nevada casino regulators reminding resorts that face masks remain required for all people inside public buildings. (Image: Getty)

In a notice issued to licensees today, December 29, the Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB) said all gaming establishments must comply with Gov. Steve Sisolak’s (D) Emergency Directive 45, which requires face masks to be worn inside public settings.

Emergency Directive 45 requires each person, including fully vaccinated individuals, to wear a mask in public indoor settings in counties with substantial or high transmission of COVID-19,” the NGCB noticed declared.

The governor’s order is relaxed in a county where COVID-19 transmission is considered low or moderate. Currently, only six of Nevada’s 17 counties are experiencing low or moderate spread — Mineral, White Pine, Eureka, Storey, Pershing, and Humboldt counties.

Clark County, home to Las Vegas, remains in the high transmission classification.

Penalties Floated

Sisolak reordered the mandatory wearing of face masks inside casinos and other public places in July. While casinos have signage reminding patrons that face coverings are required indoors, enforcement has been lax at times.

The gaming regulatory agency says casinos that continue to allow guests to not wear such protective face masks face penalties.

“As Nevada prepares for a substantial rise in visitation for the New Year’s holiday, the Board will intensify its enforcement of Emergency Directive 45 at all licensed locations subject to the mask requirement to ensure the safety of Nevada’s residents and visitors,” the NGCB notice detailed.

The NGCB added that it may seek disciplinary action against casinos found to be in violation of the mask mandate. All penalties recommended by the NGCB must be approved by the Nevada Gaming Commission.

Sisolak thanked the NGCB for its face mask reminder amid the holidays and upcoming New Year’s celebration.

I’ve often said through this pandemic that safety is a partnership. Thank you to the @NevadaGCB for this reminder and for your continued efforts. https://t.co/3WUdUICXgj — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) December 29, 2021

Las Vegas NYE Still On

Omicron is causing COVID-19 spread across the country, prompting many cities to cancel or restrict their New Year’s festivities. But fireworks and an abundance of events celebrating the ringing in of 2022 remain a “Go” in Las Vegas.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is reminding incoming visitors that during New Year’s Eve, strollers, backpacks, and glass bottles are prohibited anywhere on the Strip.

Metro says it will have 1,200 police officers on the Strip and 200 more downtown during the festivities. Over 100 members of the Nevada National Guard will also be present. Law enforcement says there are no current credible threats.

Las Vegas tourism officials expect more than 300,000 people to celebrate the end of 2021 on the Strip this weekend. Last-minute planners will pay a premium for a Strip casino hotel room.

A two-night stay December 31 to January 2 at the Bellagio runs $1,654, Encore $1,590, Caesars Palace $1,576, and The Venetian $841. Cheaper options on the Strip include Treasure Island at $675, Sahara $609, and Planet Hollywood $724.

Listed prices are inclusive of taxes and fees.