NBA Bettor Strikes Gold on Denver Nuggets

Posted on: September 1, 2020, 06:41h.

Last updated on: September 1, 2020, 06:41h.

A bettor at William Hill Nevada made the equivalent of a few nuggets worth of gold on Sunday’s NBA playoff game between Denver and Utah.

Jamal Murray scored 50 points as Denver beat Utah on Sunday to force a Game 7 on Tuesday. (Image: Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports)

The better placed a $300,000 money-line wager on the Nuggets at +130 for their must-win game against the Jazz. The Nuggets delivered. Their 119-107 victory not only saved their season, as it evened their first-round playoff series at 3-3, but turned the bet into a tidy payout of $690,000.

It was the biggest bet at William Hill of this delayed postseason, Adrienne Prather-Marcos, William Hill’s head of publicity, told Casino.org.

The Nuggets and Jazz will complete their seven-game series on Tuesday.

Second-Round Upset

While some of the first-round series aren’t complete, the second round of the playoffs is under way. In the Eastern Conference, Miami scored a big upset over top-seeded Milwaukee on Monday night.

The Bucks – who also lost Game 1 of their first-round series to Orlando before sweeping through the rest of the series – entered the night -430 to win the series at William Hill. They remain the favorite, though at only -180.

At the start of the week, the Los Angeles Lakers were the favorite to win the NBA championship at +260 at William Hill. The Bucks were next at +280 and the Lakers’ city rivals, the Clippers, were +300.

“Those three will likely be in the same neighborhood with one another for the time being, with slight changes depending on how they played in their last game,” William Hill’s director of trading, Nick Bogdanovich, told the sportsbook’s Web site.

Clippers Favored to Win Championship

Sure enough, those slight changes were reflected when William Hill released fresh NBA championship odds on Thursday morning. Here they are for the remaining 10 teams:

Los Angeles Clippers: +250

Los Angeles Lakers: +270

Milwaukee Bucks: +350

Boston Celtics: +700

Miami Heat: +1,200

Toronto Raptors: +1,200

Houston Rockets: +1,500

Denver Nuggets: +4,000

Utah Jazz: +5,000

Oklahoma City Thunder: +6,000

The second-round series have tipped off in the East, with No. 3 Boston leading No. 2 Toronto 1-0 and No. 5 Miami leading No. 1 Milwaukee 1-0. The Celtics’ win flipped that series; Toronto was -145 but now Boston is -190.

In the West, there will be two Game 7s to wrap up the first round. Denver’s win over Utah set up a Game 7 on Tuesday night, with the Nuggets at 1-point favorite at William Hill.

Denver’s Jamal Murray, who has averaged a ridiculous 47.0 points the last three games, has an over/under of 29.5. The series winner will face the No. 2 Clippers.

On Monday night, Oklahoma City forced a Game 7 against Houston. As of Tuesday morning, there was no line on that game. The Rockets will have one well-invested fan in that game. The winner will take on the No. 1 Lakers.