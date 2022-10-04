‘Monday Night Football’ Includes Brutal Tackle, But Not Of A Player

Posted on: October 4, 2022, 02:26h.

Last updated on: October 4, 2022, 02:26h.

The San Francisco 49ers and L.A. Rams met last night on Monday Night Football for a rematch in what would turn out to be a lopsided game. The best play, and possibly hardest tackle, the Rams gave wasn’t even against the Niners.

Fred Warner of the San Francisco 49ers sacks Rams QB Matthew Stafford. The 49ers gave a superior performance on both offense and defense to beat the Rams on Monday Night Football. (Image: National Football Post)

The last game of Week 4 was a return of the Californian rivalry game that defined the NFC champion last season. On that occasion, the Rams prevailed, later became Super Bowl champions after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals.

However, on Monday, the 49ers were able to enjoy a little revenge on their own field. They took out the Rams with a powerful performance from their defense, coupled with several explosive offensive plays, winning the game 24-9.

Monday Blues For Stafford

Rams QB Matthew Stafford suffered four sacks in the first half – he would receive another three in the second. Stafford couldn’t keep the Rams together as they gave a terrible red zone performance and didn’t score a touchdown throughout the game.

Stafford, despite his troubles, didn’t have a horrible day. He went 32 for 48 passing to gain 254 yards. He had an interception and also lost the ball a second time on a questionable call by the refs in the last two minutes of the game. That was an exclamation mark on an already rough day.

Cooper Kupp was too lonely for the Rams and had 122 yards with 14 receptions. It was a single-game best performance, but not enough to carry a team whose defense stayed home in L.A.

For the 49ers, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo put up a robust performance, completing 16 of 27 for 239 yards with no interceptions and one touchdown pass. Receiver Deebo Samuel also had a great night, chalking up 115 yards and an impressive touchdown after a breakaway dash through the line.

The Rams struck first with a field goal that delivered the first points conceded by the 49ers in a first quarter so far this season. Garoppolo started the 49ers with the passing game, but it was running back Jeff Wilson Jr. who opened the scoring for the home side. He scored a 33-yard rushing touchdown after splitting the Rams defense right down the middle.

San Fran Takes Over

San Fran continued to run over L.A. As the first half was drawing to a close, Samuel grabbed a pass from Garoppolo and then proceeded to dodge or knock down all the Rams who got in his way. He finished his performance with a huge 52-yard TD run that made it clear that the Rams defense was failing.

The passage through the locker room did not change the ineffectiveness in the red zone of the Rams. They got on the board once again through a field goal, but that would be the end of any significant offensive success.

Meanwhile, the 49ers seemed to have the game under control. They started the fourth quarter with a field goal to extend their lead. Finally, San Francisco extended their lead and secured their victory after a Pick-6 by safety Talanoa Hufanga.

The sportsbooks had the Niners winning, although the moneyline wasn’t overwhelmingly in their favor. That will likely change going forward. The over/under was at 42.5 and, like Stafford, came up way short.

Streaker Gets Crash Course In NFL Tackles

The best hit from the Rams bench all night didn’t target the 49ers. A fan invaded the field at Levi’s Stadium with less than a minute to play in the first half, carrying a pink smoke bomb in his hand.

Booby Wagner doesn't mess around.

pic.twitter.com/g3aHfGLT29 — 7️⃣7️⃣ WABC Sports (@77wabcsports) October 4, 2022

The unidentified man ran around for a few seconds inside the field of play as he tried to avoid a couple of security guards. However, when he approached the Rams bench, he found out what an NFL tackle feels like. Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner took him out with a solid hit that was intensified as the man slammed into the turf.