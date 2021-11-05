Merkur Adds Oryx Gaming to Czech Republic Footprint

Posted on: November 5, 2021, 10:33h.

Last updated on: November 5, 2021, 11:15h.

Merkur is looking to enhance its operations in the Czech Republic by bringing in an online gaming platform with a strong global presence. Oryx Gaming will provide its platform and content to the operator in a new deal that was announced this morning. This is the latest coup for Bragg Gaming Group, the parent company of Oryx.

Oryx Gaming displays its content and iGaming solutions at ICE London. They have now partnered with Merkur for a new deal in the Czech Republic. (Image: Oryx Gaming)

Oryx teamed with Holland Casino and Playtech through two separate deals last month. The supplier will deliver a full menu of products and services, including its Player Account Management (PAM) iGaming platform. It will also provide Know Your Customer (KYC) and fraud prevention solutions, as well as a payments platform.

This agreement will allow us to deepen our footprint in the Czech market with our industry-leading platform tools and exclusive content and we are delighted to align with such an established and experienced partner,” said Bragg CEO Richard Carter.

To enable a smoother transition and help expedite Merkur’s online launch, Oryx will also be bringing its player engagement tools, wrapped in its Fuze brand, to offer player engagement tools that “boost operator KPIs and increase player lifetime value,” according to the company.

Transitioning to Digital Casinos

The Czech Republic was making online strides well before the pandemic arrived. It legalized online gaming in 2017 and has since continued to enjoy steady growth.

Turning to Oryx gives Merkur the ability to launch iGaming operations across all market segments it chooses with little delay. The turnkey solution also gives Merkur the ability to align content between its land-based and its online operations.

Merkur, a subsidiary of Germany-based Gauselmann Group, didn’t immediately join the online gaming world, which meant missing out on a piece of the $550 million market. This amounts to around 32% of the country’s total gambling revenue, making it a significant piece of the industry and the economy.

Responsible Gambling Takes Center Stage

The Czech Republic also recently launched an effort to enhance its position on responsible gambling. This past September, the Institute for Gambling Regulation (IFGR) implemented a series of policies, 26 in total. They are meant to guide land-based and online operators and industry players in their daily functions.

The IFGR, which accounts for 95% of the Czech Republic’s entire gaming industry, presented its Code of Responsible Conduct of Operators in September, listing 26 requirements all operators are expected to follow. Among the items which the companies are expected to initiate on their own is a bid to increase awareness of responsible gambling, as well as procedures for combating high-risk gambling behavior.

The initiative, which also includes a Code of Responsible Advertising and Marketing, is meant to address responsible gambling at all levels, including operators, manufacturers, and test labs. It has reportedly been received well by the Czech market. However, it’s too soon to tell if the policies are going to be effective.