Medina Spirit Disqualified as Kentucky Derby Winner, Bob Baffert Suspended 90 Days
Posted on: February 21, 2022, 10:48h.
Last updated on: February 21, 2022, 10:54h.
Medina Spirit, who won the 2021 Kentucky Derby for trainer Bob Baffert, was officially stripped of the win by racing stewards Monday. That’s after it was determined the colt violated a drug test. In addition, the stewards also suspended the Hall of Fame trainer for 90 days and fined him $7,500 for the violation.
An attorney for Baffert told Casino.org his client will appeal the decision immediately to the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission.
This story will be updated throughout the day as new information becomes available.
Related News Articles
Related News Articles
Most Popular
Seminole-Florida Sports Betting Lawsuit Sees US Interior Explain Case for Appeal
February 10, 2022—
No comments yet