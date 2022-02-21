Medina Spirit Disqualified as Kentucky Derby Winner, Bob Baffert Suspended 90 Days

Posted on: February 21, 2022, 10:48h.

Last updated on: February 21, 2022, 10:54h.

Medina Spirit, who won the 2021 Kentucky Derby for trainer Bob Baffert, was officially stripped of the win by racing stewards Monday. That’s after it was determined the colt violated a drug test. In addition, the stewards also suspended the Hall of Fame trainer for 90 days and fined him $7,500 for the violation.

Medina Spirit, seen here edging Mandaloun in the 2021 Kentucky Derby, was officially disqualified as the winner Monday in a ruling handed down by Kentucky Horse Racing Commission stewards after an excessive amount of betamethasone was found in his system. Bob Baffert, who trained the colt, was fined $7,500 and suspended 90 days. (Image: Coady Photography)

An attorney for Baffert told Casino.org his client will appeal the decision immediately to the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission.

This story will be updated throughout the day as new information becomes available.