Maxima Compliance Looks to Help Local Gaming Operators in the Netherlands

Posted on: January 13, 2022, 10:00h.

Last updated on: January 13, 2022, 11:37h.

Maxima Compliance has entered the Dutch online gambling space. The gaming compliance company opened an office in the Netherlands to help operators ensure they comply with regulations at every turn.

The Netherlands continues to see its iGaming market evolve. The addition of a compliance-centric company will give operators the ability to make sure they follow the rules. (Image: iGaming Business)

The Netherlands, currently in the process of rolling out its iGaming segment, is closely monitoring all operators. Any misstep can lead to fines or, in extreme cases, a license suspension.

A Commitment to Compliance

UK-based Maxima Compliance is a company that offers regulatory and technical compliance. It recognized the need to establish a presence in the Netherlands to help operators as they get going. There are a lot of moving parts in the new market, and maneuvering through the regulatory obstacle course can be difficult.

Maxima will make its entire suite of technical and regulatory compliance services available to operators who want it. This includes quality management reviews, channel management analysis, technical and regulatory compliance support, and more. However, not all gaming companies will be allowed to use their services.

Maxima Compliance’s Dutch office means we can now provide bespoke and local expertise to operators and suppliers in the Netherlands,” said Maxima Compliance CEO Antonio Zanghi.

It also provides access to the Maxima DataVault solution, which has been approved by the Dutch gaming regulator Kansspelautoriteit (KSA). Maxima describes this as a platform “capable of receiving XML and JSON data from operators and game providers” that can be converted and saved in the format required by regulators.

The KSA is constantly putting pressure on operators to ensure they abide by the rules. It has also implemented a new safer gambling program that increases operator accountability. The arrival of more rules to the iGaming market will make it more difficult for operators to stay on track.

Compliance the Key to Success

The Netherlands’ iGaming market began operations on October 1, 2021. It has continued to grow at a rate faster than previously expected. Initially, it was expected that gross gaming revenue from iGaming would reach €580 million (US$664.73 million). However, this was later increased to €814 million (US$932.84 million) after traffic started to pick up.

The new Maxima Compliance office is a joint effort between the company and local business consultancy Gran Via BV. Gaming in Holland, an iGaming community group in the country, is also supporting the initiative.

This allows the compliance efforts to have a stronger foundation and better reliability. Gran Via BV co-founder Tom De Brujin said in the announcement, “Since the Netherlands finally launched its regulated online gaming framework last year, the market is quickly developing into one of the most important in Europe. Gaming businesses are learning that a deep understanding of local conditions and requirements, particularly when it comes to compliance, is essential.”

Maxima Compliance doesn’t mention how much operators will have to pay to take advantage of its offering. It already has a number of relationships established with gaming developers, including Green Jade, which facilitate its integration into a number of global gaming markets.