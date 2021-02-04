‘Mattress Mack’ is Back, Bets $3.46M on Underdog Bucs Over Chiefs in Super Bowl LV

Posted on: February 4, 2021, 10:34h.

Last updated on: February 4, 2021, 10:42h.

Jim McIngvale, better known as “Mattress Mack,” has wagered $3.46 million on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers upsetting the Kansas City Chiefs in this Sunday’s Super Bowl LV.

“Mattress Mack” has $3.46 million on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers topping the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. He’s using the large wager as insurance for a promo he’s running in his Texas furniture stores. (Image: DraftKings)

McIngvale flew from his home in Texas to Colorado Springs yesterday to place his large wager through the DraftKings mobile app. The Texas furniture magnate took the Bucs at +3.5 on -127 odds.

If Bucs QB Tom Brady wins a record seventh Super Bowl, or the Bucs win with the 3.5-point spread, “Mattress Mack” will net $2.72 million.

Tampa Bay is loaded with talent on both sides of the ball and led by the greatest football player of all time in Tom Brady, so I’m betting big on the Bucs who have overcome tough matchups throughout this postseason,” McIngvale said in a DraftKings release.

ESPN reports that the largest single legal wager on the Super Bowl is thought to be a $4.8 million moneyline bet on the Los Angeles Rams beating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XXXVI. The Rams lost.

Bucs Win, Furniture Customers Win

McIngvale made national headlines in 2019 when his Texas furniture chain empire ran a promo offer to refund all purchases over $3,000 if his beloved Houston Astros won the World Series. When the Astros reached the Fall Classic, “Mattress Mack” began hedging his liability by placing large sports bets on Houston winning.

“Mack” placed more than $11 million on Houston through various sportsbooks. Houston ended up losing, which roughly allowed him to break even.

McIngvale is once again using sportsbooks as insurance for another promo. It’s the same deal, but with a different sport and team. Spend $3,000 or more on a Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, or Stearns & Foster mattress/box spring, and if the Buccaneers win on Sunday, customers get their money back.

McIngvale owns Gallery Furniture, with two locations in Houston, and another in Richmond, Texas.

Big Bettors Backing Bucs

The Chiefs remain the consensus favorite, the defending Super Bowl champs spotting the Buccaneers around three points. However, the largest bets are coming in on the underdogs.

“Mack’s” bet is the largest legal wager on Super Bowl LV so far. It follows BetMGM in Nevada announcing that it took a $2.3 million wager on Tampa Bay last week.

Despite the two colossal bets on the Bucs, the majority of the action is on the Chiefs. At William Hill, the sportsbook operator says a staggering 82 percent of point spread bets have been on Kansas City.

William Hill is one of the largest sportsbook operators in the United States. The company is operational in 14 states, plus DC and the Bahamas.

The American Gaming Associations expects 23 million Americans to place a wager on Super Bowl LV. Nearly a third of those bettors are forecasted to do so online.