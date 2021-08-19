Massage at Las Vegas Resort Leads to Sexual Assault Arrest

Posted on: August 19, 2021, 02:08h.

Last updated on: August 19, 2021, 03:23h.

A 59-year-old man was arrested this week after a guest at Wynn Las Vegas said he sexually assaulted her while giving a $200 in-room massage.

This police booking photograph shows a man identified as Jorge Eduardo Moyano. He is accused of sexually assaulting a massage patron at a Las Vegas hotel-casino. (Image: LVMPD/KLAS-TV)

Jorge Eduardo Moyano was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Monday, according to news reports. He is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 24. Moyano faces two felony counts of sexual assault and two gross misdemeanor counts of open or gross lewdness.

The guest at Wynn Las Vegas told police she ordered a mobile massage to take place in her room at the resort. Wynn Las Vegas is on the east side of the Las Vegas Strip.

The woman had phoned a local massage service. Moyano arrived at her room at about 10 pm on Sunday, according to news reports.

In the room, Moyano sexually assaulted her, according to a police report cited by KLAS-TV. A sheet fell off her as he lifted her up from the table “for an extended period of time,” the woman told police.

The woman told police she was in shock and “froze up” during the assault. She said she did not know what to do.

The woman told authorities she paid the man $200. While Moyano was putting his massage table away, she went to an adjoining room to speak with friends, the television station reported.

Security officials were notified and kept Moyano in custody until Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers arrived.

During a police interview Monday, Moyano denied the woman’s accusations, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Las Vegas Strip Sex Crimes

The arrest on Monday follows other recent sex crime allegations on the Las Vegas Strip.

Over the Memorial Day weekend, police arrested a 25-year-old California man after he threatened to choke an undercover police officer on the Strip to “assert dominance” over her, according to police. The man had wanted her to work for him as a prostitute. He later told police he is not a pimp, but wanted to “get whatever he could out of a female,” according to news reports.

In another incident, a 56-year-old Las Vegas man was accused of coercing two women into prostitution on the Strip by threatening to report them as undocumented immigrants, police said.

Illegal Guns Seized

Police in recent weeks also have confiscated numerous illegal weapons and narcotics on the Strip and in nearby tourist areas.

Police Capt. Dori Koren regularly tweets pictures of confiscated weapons. Koren is identified on his Twitter feed as the police captain for the Las Vegas Strip.

In one tweet, Koren showed a picture of a gold-plated AK-47 that police confiscated.

As recently as Aug. 14, Koren tweeted a picture of a handgun that police retrieved during an arrest. In text accompanying the picture, Koren wrote, “Another ‘simple’ traffic stop that resulted in the recovery of a firearm from a convicted felon.”