Massachusetts Casinos Set Monthly Revenue Record, July Win Totals $96M

Posted on: August 17, 2021, 09:11h.

Last updated on: August 17, 2021, 01:18h.

Massachusetts casinos won more money from gamblers in July 2021 than ever before in a single month. Gross gaming revenue (GGR) at Encore Boston Harbor, MGM Springfield, and the slots-only Plainridge Park totaled $95.7 million.

Encore Boston Harbor towers over the local neighborhood in Everett, Ma. The casino resort fueled record gross gaming revenue in Massachusetts during July of 2021. (Image: New England Public Media)

It’s the state gaming industry’s highest monthly haul in history. The first legal commercial casino bet was wagered in June of 2015 at Plainridge Park.

Encore Boston Harbor, located just outside the city in Everett, Ma., again led the way in terms of GGR at $59.0 million. That’s a record monthly performance for Wynn Resorts’ Boston-area integrated resort. MGM Springfield was a distant second at $23.7 million. But that figure is the casino’s best performance since Encore Boston opened in June of 2019. Plainridge Park won just shy of $13 million.

The record haul resulted in record tax revenue for the state. Total taxes were more than $27 million. Encore and MGM share 25 percent of their GGR with the state. Plainridge is required to direct 49 percent of its slot win to the state.

To date, the commonwealth has collected $843 million in total taxes and assessments from the three casinos.

Market Madness

COVID-19 kept gamblers at home for much of 2020, and into the early start of the new year. But with coronavirus-related operating restrictions no more, gamblers are spending some of the summer returning to their favorite casino.

Record play isn’t only being experienced in Massachusetts. New monthly highs have been set in several states, including New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Ohio.

July’s nearly $96 million GGR is a 113 percent year-over-year surge on July 2020 when the three casinos were limited to reduced occupancy and forced to adhere to numerous operating limitations. But July 2021 is also an 18.5 percent increase on July 2019, when the casinos kept $81 million from gamblers.

Encore and MGM were responsible for the July GGR boost. Wynn’s casino reported a GGR increase of 22 percent in July 2021, compared with July 2019. MGM’s property reported a GGR surge of 16 percent. Plainridge revenue ascended 3.3 percent.

New Benchmark

July 2021 is now the Massachusetts gaming industry’s monthly revenue record holder. It’s a height that the state casinos haven’t come close to before.

The previous best month in terms of GGR was $87 million, which was only set in May of 2021. The industry won approximately $86 million in both August and February of 2019.

July continued the GGR climb for the three casinos.

2021 — GGR

July — $96M

June — $84M

May — $87M

April — $85M

March — $84M

February — $67M

January — $58M

Casinos are hoping to soon receive sports betting privileges. A bill was introduced earlier this year that would allow the three gaming properties to incorporate sportsbooks into their facilities, and also partner with up to three mobile sports wagering operators.

The legislation currently remains in the House Ways and Means Committee.