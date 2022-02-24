Malta Gaming Authority Approves Licenses for Delasport

February 24, 2022

Last updated on: February 24, 2022, 09:25h.

Online casino and sports betting solutions company Delasport is growing its global footprint. The company received a license from the Malta Gaming Authority, giving it more reach and greater flexibility.

Oren Cohen Shwartz, the CEO of Delasport. Less than a year on the job, he has secured several key licenses and partnerships. (Image: Yogonet)

Delasport is on the move. The company specializes in online sports betting and iGaming solutions for operators, and is adding new ground. The Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) has given it two B2B licenses, a Class 1 and a Class 2, according to a company press release. Class 1 is for casino games and Class 2 is for sports betting.

Delasport Opens its Doors to Maltese Market

With the licenses in hand, Delasport is able to provide a player account management (PAM) solution and a casino platform to operators. It can also provide sports betting solutions, which it offers via a turnkey solution and a plug-and-play iFrame option.

In 2022, we plan to enter several new regulated markets around the globe to meet with our partners’ expansion strategy,” said company CEO Oren Cohen Shwartz.

Delasport has been on a roll lately. Its most recent conquest was the acquisition of a Class 2 license in Romania, which allows it to offer both sports betting and iGaming solutions. That came in August of last year.

Three months later, the company received GLI-19 and GLI-33 certifications from Gaming Labs International. The former covers interactive gaming systems, while the latter addresses event wagering systems.

Both are important accolades to have. Securing them means easier access to markets in North and South America, which Delasport is now working on.

Delasport Teams Up with Betcris

As it was finalizing the deal to receive its MGA license, Delasport was also busy working another angle. It secured a new partnership with TV Global Enterprises (TVGE), the parent company of Latin America’s Betcris iGaming brand.

The two companies announced their partnership this past Tuesday, adding that it will bring more online gaming options to consumers. Delasport will provide solutions to TVGE through a full turnkey solution, greatly enhancing the operator’s portfolio.

This deal will allow us to advance the development of strategic alliances where we participate in great new projects with great new partners. It was not an easy decision. We took our time to find the best technology partner and we found it,” says JD Duarte, CEO of TV Global Enterprises.

Delasport could also receive additional benefits through the new partnership. Betcris announced last year that it was expanding beyond Latin America and that it had opened a new office in Poland. With that, the company has its eyes on the European market and global expansion. This could give Delasport additional territory to add to its growing list of operating jurisdictions, as well.