Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia Sells Winning $1M Pennsylvania Lottery Ticket

Posted on: November 22, 2022, 10:58h.

Last updated on: November 23, 2022, 10:35h.

Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia in the city’s Stadium District is where one lucky lottery player recently purchased a gameplay that won more than $1 million.

A self-service Pennsylvania Lottery kiosk is seen in a photograph taken on Oct. 28, 2022. Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia, an authorized Pennsylvania Lottery retailer, sold a $1 million Cash 5 ticket earlier this month. (Image: AP)

The Pennsylvania Lottery revealed this week that the $700 million casino that opened in January 2021 sold a Cash 5 ticket last week for the Sunday, November 20 drawing, which ended up matching all five winning numbers.

The numbers were 8-17-27-31-38. The $2 ticket won $1,077,663.50 before taxes. The odds of a ticket matching all five winning numbers is just one in 962,598.

Cash 5 is drawn each night at 6:59 pm EST from the WITF Studios in Harrisburg. Players are tasked with picking five numbers out of a possible 43 balls.

The winner has yet to come forward to redeem their winnings. When they do, Pennsylvania law requires that their identity be made public.

The more than $1 million win is before the federal 37% tax. Pennsylvania also takes a cut of lottery wins, the commonwealth imposing an effective tax of 3.07%.

Live! will receive a $10K bonus for selling the Cash 5 jackpot-winning ticket.

Casinos Must Be Lottery Agents

Pennsylvania legalized commercial casino gambling in 2004 when lawmakers decided to allow slot machines at state horse racetracks. Table games were added in 2010.

Pennsylvania further expanded gaming in 2017 to generate new tax streams. The Republican-controlled General Assembly and Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf agreed to authorize iGaming, mini-casinos, sports betting, and video lottery terminals at certain truck stops and airport gaming lounges. The compromise was reached after Republicans refused to increase the individual income tax.

Since the first slots casino opened in 2006, lawmakers have tried to limit potential negative impacts such gaming might have on the state-run lottery, which is one of the richest in the nation. Pennsylvania requires each licensed brick-and-mortar casino in the commonwealth to become an official agent of the Pennsylvania Lottery.

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board shall have the power to require each slot machine licensee to sell Pennsylvania State Lottery tickets at its licensed facility at a location as near as practicable to the pay windows,” the state’s 2004 authorization of slot machine facilities mandates.

Several other newer commercial casino states, including Maryland and Massachusetts, have since followed Pennsylvania’s lead in requiring its land-based casinos to offer state-run lottery tickets.

The Pennsylvania Lottery continues to oppose the proliferation of so-called skill games across the commonwealth. Lottery officials say the controversial machines have hurt its sales by more than $650 million since 2017.

The legality of the unregulated, untaxed gaming devices remains held up in state courts.

Lottery Benefits

The Pennsylvania Lottery has the distinction of being the only lottery in the nation that solely uses its proceeds to benefit older residents.

The Pennsylvania Lottery delivers more than $1 billion a year to an array of senior programs. They include property tax and rent rebates, free meals, low-cost prescription assistance, free or reduced-fare public transportation, and personal in-home care.