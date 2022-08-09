Las Vegas Woman Apparently Mauled to Death by Killer Dog, Animal Confiscated

An elderly woman appears to have been fatally mauled by a dog in Las Vegas Tuesday morning. The crime scene is about two miles from the Las Vegas Strip.

Las Vegas' Clark High School. An elderly woman was believed to have been fatally attacked by a dog near the high school.

The woman was declared dead at the site of the attack. It took place in a residential neighborhood on Pennwood Avenue near Clark High School.

The incident occurred at about 9:43 am. An apartment at 4076 Pennwood Ave. was blocked off by officers following the fatal attack, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

At about 1:15 p.m., a body bag was taken from the apartment. The body was transported by a White Davis Funeral Homes van.

Dog Found Nearby

“Officers located the dog at a nearby residence, took it into custody without incident, and turned it over to animal control,” Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) officers said in an online statement.

It is believed the Clark County Coroner’s Office will conduct an autopsy. The coroner’s office will release the woman’s identity after her relatives are notified about her passing. It is believed the victim lived in the neighborhood for about a year, the Review-Journal said.

One nearby resident, identified as Jayme Graver, told the Review-Journal a large pit bull was spotted in the neighborhood. It was off leash. It is unclear what breed the dog was which attacked the woman.

Clark High School is about two miles from Treasure Island casino. The school is about eight tenths of a mile north of Chinatown Plaza.

Puppy Rescued from Hot Car

In an unrelated incident, last month a California man faced an animal abuse charge. That’s after security officers at the Bellagio casino rescued a confined three-month-old puppy from a car, news reports said. Raul Carbajal, 50, of Corona Del Mar, Calif., allegedly left the young dog in a sweltering Mercedes-Benz at the casino for two hours. Its mouth was taped shut

The temperature in the car was close to 108 degrees. The puppy had no food or water. The air conditioning was not turned on. The dog’s mouth was taped with black electrical tape, according to KSNV, a local TV station.

The officer entered the car by climbing in via a sunroof, police said. Another guard gave the dog cold water to drink and relocated the animal to an air-conditioned vehicle.

The car was parked on the Las Vegas Strip hotel-casino garage’s top floor. The LVMPD added it was in direct sunlight.

The puppy survived the ordeal, according to KLAS, another local TV station. It is not immediately clear if the puppy got ill from the extreme heat. But the puppy was breathing heavily when it was in the car. It is believed to be a Siberian Husky.

The specific charge against Carbajal is suspicion of willful or malicious torture of a dog, KSNV said.